FLATWOODS Everyone enjoys a nice, home-cooked meal. As the challenges of work and commuting continue to grow in an increasingly busy world, finding a good, complete meal can prove all but impossible.
With so many local businesses in the area, a ready solution is typically right down the street.
Pappy’s Cookin’ and Momma’s Sweets in Flatwoods aim to satisfy both hunger and the clock that is always ticking.
Owner Carl Wellman and his wife, Denice, said they are glad to serve the home-cooked meals and sweet treats they prefer over “boxed and bagged” food to their customers.
“Pappy was Carl Sr.,” Denice Wellman explained. But the beginnings of their restaurant revolved around an ice machine, Carl Wellman said. Wellman said at the time he owned several vape shops, but a local diner that was going out of business was selling the machine in question.
“We had fountain Coke,” Wellman said. “And we were buying ice every day. So, when he was selling the ice machine, we thought it would save us money to buy it.”
The first purchase turned into a second purchase of machinery, and ultimately this led to the couple opening a restaurant themselves.
“Denice came up with the name,” Wellman said. “She always called my dad ‘Pappy,’ so when we were thinking of a name that is what stuck.”
Wellman said he and his father always loved to cook in the kitchen together.
“He made the vegetable soup,” he said. His mother, however, contributed greatly to the restaurant with her delicious peanut butter pies. Wellman said his father, who passed away in February, was very proud of the restaurant and enjoyed seeing both regular customers and new customers walk through the door.
“There wasn’t a customer that walked through the door that he didn’t greet and say, ‘Welcome to Pappy’s. Come on in and have a seat wherever you’d like,’” Denice Wellman said.
“We named something after Dad, so we had to name something after Mom,” Carl Wellman said with a broad smile. His mother, Brenda Wellman, may not work the sweet shop named for her on an hourly basis, but she is far from idle. The peanut butter pies she contributes virtually fly off the shelves a dozen at a time.
“On Oct. 9, we will have been here five years,” he said.
“But in the first three weeks we were just blown away by all the business we had,” he said of the restaurant opening.
Initially, he and his wife operated on about half the square footage, but they soon leased another part of the building to accommodate their growing customer base. and now they are bringing in Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, a signature ice cream that they will sell exclusively to go with all their other baked goods.
The Wellmans said they are happy to keep bringing in new things for their customers to enjoy, but they have no plans to stop providing current favorites.
There is a full menu at Pappy’s Cookin’ and Momma’s Sweets, with specials like Sunday chicken ‘n’ dumplings. Monday’s is beef and noodles, Tuesdays are for tacos and there are other specials throughout the week.
They offer catering and have a special dining room for get-togethers. A full menu is available on their Facebook page, or by calling (606) 836-3663 (food).
Anyone is invited to “Come on in and have a seat wherever you’d like.”