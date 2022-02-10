Failure To Conform Wrestling is promising tons of fun this weekend, with big names and local up-and-comers dressing the docket for “our biggest show to date,” according to owner and promoter Joseph Pace.
One particular big name brings with it one-fifth of a ton: the 400-pound Rikishi, a WWE Hall of Famer.
FTC Wrestling’s “My Way” show is set for Saturday at the Boyd County Community Center at 15605 Ky. 180 in Catlettsburg. According to Pace, the doors will open at 5:30 with a meet-and-greet session. Actual wrestling will begin at 6:30, he said.
As of Tuesday, second-row and general admission tickets were still available starting at $15. Tickets are sold at Time Warp and will be sold at the doors until they run out.
The main card features seven fights, while two are scheduled for the pre-show — FTC students will show off their skills as attendees filter in.
The local fighters are eager to enter the ring, Pace said. FTC’s Art of Grappling School sits near the Ohio River in Ironton.
“They’re so excited and nervous,” Pace said. “They wanted to work in front of a live crowd. As far as nerves go, they’re worn out. They’ve been training really hard the last six or eight weeks. I think everybody will do great.”
When asked if he will be on the mat as Misery, his wrestling character, Pace said not this time. But he sort of pulled a recently retired Tom Brady.
“Never say never,” he said with a laugh. “But I’m unofficially retired.”
Pace said FTC expects 1,000 or so people to pack the facility on Saturday.
The starpower, he said, is “impressive.” In addition to Rikishi, nZo, Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan), Scotty 2 Hotty and Jordynne Grace will, well, grace the ring as well.
Brox Boulder and Jock Samson are scheduled to face off in a battle of heels.
The organization of the event has been nothing short of “chaotic,” Pace said, but he believes it will be worth it. He said Time Warp partnered with FTC and has been a tremendous help.
“We’ve had to book seven flights from all over the place,” Pace said. “And hotel accommodations, we had a deal worked out with Best Western in Ashland, but they had a flood on their third floor. Luckily, the Holiday Inn on Route 60 stepped up.”
Smokin J’s will provide drinks. Wise Guys will cater the event with a full menu.
“We’re trying to step up our game in 2022,” Pace said.
(606) 326-2664 |