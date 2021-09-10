Lynn Carroll was about to leave her apartment located in the Upper Westside between Central Park and the Riverside Park along the Hudson River when she received a phone call from work on Sept. 11, 2001.
“It was Marie, the Executive Producer on the project I was working on,” Carroll said. “She asked what I was doing. I told her I was going to vote and then head to the office. She said, ‘Don’t leave home and turn on your television.’ I asked ‘why,’ and she didn’t answer.”
Carroll immediately turned on the television to see the horror that was unfolding in Lower Manhattan. Carroll, a Marshall alumna, explained if she had gone outside of her apartment, she could have clearly seen the towers, but she sat with her husband trying to process what they were seeing.
“We just sat in silent shock for hours,” Carroll said. “We could not move. Every time I tried to say a prayer about all the terror that day and for some time after would bring tears to my eyes.”
Carroll returned to Huntington a few weeks later to visit with friends and catch a Marshall football game when she noticed an individual of interest.
“When I went into the stadium, there was a woman from the fire department collecting donations for the victims and their families,” Carroll said. “I walked up to her and she asked if I was a Marshall alumna. I said yes and thanked her for what she was doing, and I told her that I lived in New York City. She threw her arms around me and we both stood there and cried.”
The events of 9/11 still haunt her to this day.
“9/11 is still the saddest moment of my life in my adopted hometown of New York City,” she said. “I cannot go down to the area and be near there without extreme sadness. The memories are still too very painful.”