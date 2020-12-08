SUMMIT-IRONVILLE Santa Claus will visit the Summit-Ironville area today, Thursday and Sunday. He will be traveling to different neighborhoods on Ladder 5 from the Summit-Ironville Fire Deparment.
The routes are as follows:
• Today: Leaving SIFD at 6 p.m., traveling along Route 5 to Donta Road, turning right onto Roberts Drive and back to SIFD.
• Thursday: Leaving SIFD at 6 p.m., traveling to Greenhills and then to Hall Ridge Road.
• Sunday: Traveling to J&J Restaurant and then going south to Meade Springer Road.
There may be an elf and Christmas music as well, according to a Facebook post made by an SIFD member.