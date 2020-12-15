The Greenup County Public Library, like many other organizations, was forced to implement more creative ways to continue offering their programs to the public during the pandemic. The popular summer reading program evolved through necessity into a drive-in style program where community members could still receive the benefits in a safer environment. Librarian Vicki Hughes said that the Story Hour Program posed similar challenges this year as well.
“We did the Summer Reading in a drive-in style,” Hughes said. “And when it came time to start the Story Hour, we still couldn’t be in the library. We discussed it and decided to do the Story Hour as a drive-in as well.”
Hughes said that whenever possible, she used a PA system instead of the FM transmitter.
“That way they could get out of their vehicles. We still maintained all of the social distancing, but they could sit outside. Some of the kids even made the little cardboard cars for it as well,” Hughes said. “And they also brought blankets and chairs to sit on.”
Hughes said that they were fortunate enough to be able to continue the program up until the first week of November.
“And we had a couple more times to be outside since then. But being outside for a full two months was a wonderful accomplishment. And we had really good attendance at all three locations,” she said. The true challenge, Hughes said, was that every year at the end of Story Hour, they have a Christmas party, and Santa Claus comes to visit the kids. How to do this during the pandemic, and make sure the kids didn’t miss their party, was something of a dilemma at first.
“So, I contacted Santa,” Hughes said. “And I asked him if he would be willing to come and deliver presents to the kids in their cars.”
Hughes said Santa, being the wonderful person he is, of course said yes.
“And that’s what we are doing (beginning Tuesday in Flatwoods), the Story Hour family will come and park in the side parking lot we use for story hour and Santa will go to each car and give the kids their gifts,” she said.
Today at the Greenup location, Hughes said that it will be a little different.
“It looks like the weather is going to be a little bad,” Hughes said. “So, Santa is going to stand at the drive through window and pass the gifts out the window.” The third day, at the McKell location, might be a combination of the two, depending upon how the weather cooperates, Hughes said.
“We have the doors by the community room that we can open so Santa can take the kids their presents,” she said. “Luckily, Santa was good enough to say let’s do this for the kids. And I think we’ve got everything worked out. We have gifts for all ages.”
This year the library is providing the gifts, as opposed to previous years when parents would supply gifts. The reason is so that there would not be the necessity of quarantining gifts brought in from manty different locations, and safety could be maintained in the best manner possible.
Hughes said the library also did craft kits, where every week the kids could pick up activity pages. Preschoolers, for instance, have activity pages that helped them learn letters and numbers.
“And there is a coloring sheet and a craft in every bag,” Hughes said. “We’ve really been trying to help the parents by giving them the worksheets.”
Story Hour will resume on Jan. 19, 2021, though Hughes said that it is likely to be through Facebook live, depending upon the weather.
“We are welcoming all age groups,” Hughes said. “I even have presents for the babies that come with their older siblings. If they have been coming to Story Hour, the presents will have their names on them.
“But there will be gifts for every child. There might not be a name on the bag, but no child will be left out.”
Hughes said if you haven’t been to Story Hour, try to call ahead and let the library know the ages of you children “so we can be ready. I can always go shopping again,” Hughes said. “That is not a problem. We just want everyone to know the library is there for them, and we want every child to have a wonderful Christmas.”