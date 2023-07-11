GREENUP Sanitation District No. 1, which serves portions of both Boyd and Greenup counties, has adopted a rate increase.
Frank Hill Warnock, the district’s treasurer, announced the change to the Greenup County Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning. The district’s last hike occurred in 2016, when it climbed to $8 per 1,000 gallons. It is moving to $9.75 per 1,000, Warnock said.
Warnock said the adjustment is due to several factors. Among them: energy costs’ effect on lift stations; and GCEC (Greenup County Environmental Commission), which treats SD-1’s sewage, raised its treatment rate to 15% and raised infiltration 15% — and they’re almost 50% of SD-1’s operational cost.
Warnock said SD-1’s board tried to settle on a number that will sustain for a long period in order to avoid another hike in the near future.
“We had to do a three-year study on flow and annual costs,” Warnock said, “… and our rate increase is right in line with (other area sanitation districts).”
Here are some other notable items from Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting:
• Richard Berry, of the Alternative Sentencing Program, reported that the program saved the county $11,368 over the last month, and that 11 people completed the program.
Hall said between the work farm and the jail, a great deal of taxpayer money is being saved. He said the jail saved $14,000 in labor costs by having inmates lay flooring throughout the courthouse.
“It’s amazing what these gentlemen (Jailer Larry Pancake and Berry) are doing in saving taxpayers money in labor alone,” Hall said.
• Vance Williams, of Solid Waste, said the first annual Greenup County Cleanup this past Saturday was a success.
“We just love keeping our county clean,” he said. He reminded everyone to check the Greenup Co. Solid Waste Dept. Facebook page for updates.
• Henry Patrick, of the roads department, provided an update on the Culp Creek Bridge project. He said construction started on Monday and will likely finish around Aug. 11.
• County Attorney Matthew Warnock said he and Code Enforcement have filed six ordinance violations with summons regarding properties in the county that are in disrepair and that have not improved the situation.
• Public Safety Director Buford Hurley said a message board is in the future, thanks to a the fiscal court allowing the emergency management department to apply for a grant for it. It can be used during disasters or for notification of events, he said.
• Robert Brown, of Grayson RECC, gave a brief presentation to “get our name out there.” Grayson RECC covers six counties and serves 16,000 customers, including 4,600 in Greenup County.
