After six days of racing, the Sandy Ridge at Red Mile races concluded Thursday with the BoCo Overnight Stakes, a tip of the hat to the home of the future track.
Thousands of fans and hundreds of horses got a nip of the quarter horse bug over the course of the week, despite the windy weather kicking it off on Saturday and the rain ending it on Thursday.
The races were the first quarter horse races to be run in more than a decade in Kentucky — akin to drag racing, the horses run in a straight line, in a made dash on a straightaway.
Thursday's BoCo Stakes, a 300-yard race, saw a purse of $45,000 for the winner, with 5-year-old Jess B. One winning the race, followed by Hallmarke placing and High Rolling Seize showing.
Coming up fourth place was Ajk Enthusiasm.
Over Jess B. One's career, the horse has come in first, second or third in 14 out of its 22 starts, not including the win on Thursday, winning a total of $228,000.
The horse was sired by Pyc Paint Your Wagon, a horse that won $889,000 over the course of its career.
Runner up, Hallmarke, won Saturday's Cherokee Stakes — a nod to the part owner of the future track coming to Boyd County — by half a horse, beating out Hh C.J. Shake and Ajk Enthusiasm.
The 220-yard race was run in the 11.786 seconds.
At the beginning of the dash, Ajk Enthusiasm pulled ahead on the inside, but Hallmarke was able to gallop full steam as the yards turned to feet, pulling ahead of the pack by half a length.
Hallmarke is the progeny of Duponte, a Texas quarter horse that won $921,000 over the course of its career. Hallmarke is listed as Duponte's most winning progeny this year, with three wins so far in 2023.
AjK Enthusiasm and Hh C.J. Shake had a dead-heat finish, requiring decision by photo finish. Earning fourth place was "It's the Whiskey," a fairly seasoned horse with 23 starts resulting in 11 first-place finishes.
