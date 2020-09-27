Kentucky State Police detectives arrested a father of an infant after an incident Friday.
KSP Post 8 (Morehead) nabbed Osgood Hunt, 20, of Sandy Hook, charging him with one count of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 and under). He was taken into custody at Rowan County Detention Center.
The one-and-a-half-month-old infant was brought into St. Claire HealthCare with unknown injuries. The infant was transported to the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital to be treated.
The incident remains under investigation by KSP Post 8.