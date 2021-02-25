CATLETTSBURG The next time someone offers you a Knuckle Sammich, you might want to consider accepting.
The playful slang for a punch in the mouth has taken on a new meaning with the opening of a sandwich shop by the same name at 3333 Louisa Road, across from Catlettsburg Elementary School.
With the goal of “bringing South Jersey traditions to the southern Tri-State,” owner Dylan Getz, 28, opened the store on Feb. 5, serving a variety of sub sandwiches but specializing in authentic Philly cheesesteaks and pastelillos.
The New Jersey-born businessman said pastelillos are “like homemade deep-fried Hot Pockets.
“It’s amazing, it’s just amazing,” he said.
Hot and cold subs include Italian, turkey and cheese, cheesesteak, chicken, Buffalo chicken and chickensteak.
“Everything we serve is fresh, nothing is frozen. We cut our own vegetables and meat and we use fresh rolls,” Getz said. “Everything is local. We buy from local distributors.”
Desserts will include fruit cobblers, brownies, apple fritter pastelillos, various flavors of biscuits and fair-style favorites like deep-fried Oreos. Bottle and fountain drinks will be available.
“We offer something for everybody,” he said.
Knuckle Sammich is the first restaurant Getz has owned. He managed a restaurant from 2018 through 2019 and has previous experience in business, including starting a landscaping company when he was 13.
The name of the eatery was a team effort — kitchen manager Carl Sheldon suggested “knuckle sandwich” and Getz changed it to “knuckle sammich.”
“I got told I was going to get a knuckle sammich and I still say that to kids,” he said. His friend and graphic designer Seth Hall created the logo. He said the entire restaurant has been a team effort.
“We opened 50 days after we got the key to the place,” he said. “Everybody from top to bottom deserves credit for this.”
Getz said he has friends in the area, so he came to visit a couple of years ago and fell in love with the place.
“Everybody here treats me like family and that’s the motto I live by,” he said.
Knuckle Sammich, at 3333 Louisa Road in Catlettsburg, offers delivery, curbside service and drive-through and accepts cash or credit cards. Hours are 1 to 9 p.m . Sunday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and closed Monday. Breakfast will be served from 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The store will fill bulk orders. For more information or to place an order, call (606) 405-0300.