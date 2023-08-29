Samsung Electronics America, Inc., announced the launch of the 2023-24 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. It’s the 14th annual installment.
The nationwide competition empowers students in grades 6-12 to harness the power of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to create innovative solutions addressing critical issues in their local communities, according to a news release.
Ashland Middle and Ashland Blazer High have experienced a great deal of success in the Samsung competition over recent years.
Middle and high school teachers can submit an application that asks students to catalyze tangible change and address some of society’s most pressing challenges by applying the principles of problem-based learning and entrepreneurship, stated the release.
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is adapting to celebrate and incentivize innovation and ingenuity with a new honor — the Rising Entrepreneurship Award. It is valued at $25,000 for one winning school, according to the press release.
Another honor is the Sustainability Innovation Award, which was created in 2021.
In all, more than $2 million in Samsung technology and classroom supplies will be put int he hands of STEM teachers across America, according to the release.
Between now and Friday, Oct. 27, public school teachers can apply for this year’s STEM competition.
Visit samsung.com/solve to enter into the competition and for official rules.
There will be 300 state finalists that will receive a $2,500 prize package.
Fifty state winners will receive a Samsung video kit and $12,000 in Samsung technology.
Ten national finalist schools will participate in a live pitch event in which they will present their project to a panel of judges. Seven schools will win $50,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies.
There will be a community choice winner (an additional $10,000 in prizes), an employee choice winner (also $10,000 more in prizes), and judges will name three national winners. Each of the three will collect a prize package worth $100,000.