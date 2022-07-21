HUNTINGTON From artists like Childe Hassam to Rembrandt, pieces from the Huntington Museum of Art’s Daywood Collection will be on display through Feb. 12.
The Daywood Collection exhibit will include such prestigious paintings as “Lincoln’s Birthday Flags, 1918” and “Windmill at Sundown, East Hampton” by Hassam; “The Heavens are Telling” by Emil Carlsen; and “The Cedar Walk” by William James Glackens. The exhibit also includes an etching titled “Descent from the Cross” by Rembrandt van Rijn and fan favorites “Joyce,” an oil painting by Howard Somerville, and “The Watcher,” an oil painting by Frank Weston Benson.
Arranging and placing the art in a manner that complements both the works and the gallery is just part of the task of creating an exhibition, HMA Senior Curator/ Exhibition Designer John Farley said. “It’s a distinct challenge to take a very large collection that encompasses paintings, prints, sculpture and glass and come up with an arrangement that works within the gallery space, but I believe we have created an attractive and informative exhibit,” he said.
If visitors notice that some of their favorite Daywood Collection works are not on display, there is an explanation, Farley said. “Many highlights from The Daywood Collection, including the oil painting ‘Kathleen’ by Robert Henri, are currently in a multi-venue, traveling exhibit toured by International Arts & Artists,” he said.
The Daywood Collection became the jewel of the Huntington Museum of Art permanent collection when it was donated to HMA, then the Huntington Galleries, in 1967 by Ruth Woods Dayton. She and her husband, Arthur Spencer Dayton, built the collection together until his death in 1948. The Daywood Collection continued to grow through purchases and gifts until 1967.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.