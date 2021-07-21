ASHLAND It’s been five years since comedian Bill Engvall stood on the stage of the Paramount Arts Center, and he’s ready to go again.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back there. ... That theater is such a great place to see the show,” Engvall, who portrayed the Rev. Paul on the TV show “Last Man Standing.” “Unfortunately, when we needed laughter the most, you couldn’t have it.”
Engvall was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time most of the country’s live entertainment venues were closed. It also was a time for studies: Engvall returned to school to finish a Christian Studies degree online at Grand Canyon University. He found he made much better grades this time around.
“It’s easy to make good grades when you’re not drunk and horny half the time,” he said.
He said his role on “Last Man Standing” might have had some influence on his decision to get the degree.
“For whatever reason, this (role) felt really good,” he said. “I had fun doing it.”
He said he asked a friend, who is a retired Episcopalian priest, if he could recommend some books.
“I really started digging the history of the Bible,” he said. “One night, my wife was asleep and I was in bed in between being awake and being asleep, thinking about what I needed to do the next day, and I heard a voice saying, ‘Now, you’re doing what I want you do to.’ I knew this voice wasn’t saying, ‘Stop doing comedy.’ I think maybe I reached the point in my life I needed something to push me and found I enjoyed it.”
He said he even abandoned procrastination on projects like research papers. He said coming to the decision to return to classes and finish a degree helped him as a comedian.
“I realized what my purpose on Earth is, and it’s to make people feel good through laughter,” he said. “I’m the same old Bill, but I don’t worry about stuff any more and I’m gonna do my stand up. It provided me with some material.”
Despite enjoying life and a new grandchild, Engvall has another new project: He’s the emcee on “Blue Collar Auction,” a production of Circle TV.
“It’s like ‘American Pickers’ meets ‘Pawn Stars,’ but you don’t gotta be a billionaire to bid,” he said, adding he acts as a middle man between bidders and sellers, with experts who can make comments. Bidders come from all over the country and, Engvall said, there are many interesting pieces to bid on, or simply hear about.
“We had (‘Renegade’) Lorenzo Lamas’ Harley-Davidson, which sold for $45,000,” he said. “We had a water cask from a Civil War ambulance that sold for $200.”
Other items include a dress worn by Mae West, a guitar signed by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Aretha Franklin’s stage-used microphone, Willie Nelson’s Jeep Wagoneer and a piece of furniture that combines an old-school stereo with turntable with a bar and a fireplace.
Of all the interesting projects Engvall has participated in, he said performing on “Dancing With The Stars” was likely more fun than any other.
“Having my own sitcom was a blast, but just for pure fun, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ was the funnest and the hardest,” he said, noting he lost 35 pounds doing the show. “I knew it was something nobody thought I would do, including me. When they called, I thought, ‘Good Lord! Is this where my career has gone?’ But I did it. I made it to the finals and I had a good time.”
Engvall said he gets bored and enjoys trying new things.
“I don’t want to be a one-joke pony,” he said. “You never know what you’re going to do unless you open a door.”
More information
Bill Engvall will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Arts Center. For ticket information, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.