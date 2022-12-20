Major Jason Swain, of the Salvation Army in Ashland, provided an update with some statistics on Tuesday.
“Currently, we have five days of bellringing to go, and we have raised $44,262, or 73% of our $60,000 goal,” Swain wrote in an email to The Daily Independent.
Swain said the Salvation Army has served more than 170 local children with the Angel Tree program. The three-county (Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence) distribution went fine last week.
“We still need the public’s help to reach our goal,” Swain said.
Those interested my drop cash donations (bills or coins) in any of the kettle locations. Checks can be dropped in kettles or sent to PO Box 1405, Ashland, KY 41105.