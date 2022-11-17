ASHLAND Some consider the beginning of the shopping season to be on Black Friday, but the giving season is already underway.
Major Jason Swain of the Salvation Army Northeast Kentucky Corps said the official beginning of bell-ringing season will be Friday, but a few spots already have their red kettles out.
Swain said 11 stores will offer donation opportunities in Boyd, Greenup and Lawrence counties, but most collections will be in Ashland stores because of higher traffic. Those will include all Walmarts.
A mixture of paid workers and volunteers will man the kettles. Swain said 12 are on the payroll currently, but other applications are being considered.
“We have volunteers from most of the civic clubs — Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis — and some churches and a few individuals and businesses,” Swain said.
Collection will continue through Dec. 24 except on Sundays. The goal is to collection $60,000, which was the amount collected last year. He said he hopes for the best, as inflation has cut into the budget for most.
“It’s been a difficult year for everybody with inflation, gas and grocery prices,” Swain said. “I have a feeling that might give us some issues, but on the other hand, sometimes that’s when people are most generous. It’s too early to tell.”
Much of the money collected helps the Salvation Army provide for the Christmas Angel Tree and food for the holidays, as well as support for the shelter. Any excess helps fund the operation the rest of the year, he said.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” he said. “We only need 10 to cover a location for a day.”
To learn more about volunteering, call the office at (606) 329-2874.