ASHLAND A woman who lost her husband and all her belongings in a house fire last week is getting help from the Salvation Army.
Donna Meek, a longtime volunteer for the agency, lost her house on Carter Avenue. Her husband, who was in an upstairs room, died from smoke inhalation. In addition, her cat died in the fire and was buried this week.
Major Jason Swain at the Salvation Army in Ashland said Meek has volunteered daily at the agency for two years, working in the thrift shop, decorating and doing whatever was needed to help.
"This is not anything official," Swain said, noting there are no live or online events planned. "It was something my advisory board came up with."
Meek's losses were announced at a meeting of Ashland's Rotary Club this week, which made a donation to the efforts.
Swain said there is no fundraising goal, but monetary donations are being collected for needs as they arise.
Donations will be accepted from the public. Those interesting in donating may call (606) 329-2874 to speak to Swain.