ASHLAND Despite an announcement this year that Ashland’s Salvation Army Emergency Shelter would close on March 31, the agency has continued to function throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lieutenant Mark J. Cancia, emergency shelter administrator, said following the announcement, the community and individual donors increased their support to the shelter, which will continue to serve the area.
“During the pandemic, The Salvation Army continuously served an average of 17 guests each night, 14 guests during the day and 300 food boxes in a few weeks,” Cancia said. “We even bought a house for the incoming officer couple.”
Majors Dean and Pamela Moretz will begin running the shelter on June 28.
Operating the shelter takes about $300,000 per year, or about $25,000 a month.
The shelter was awarded $10,000 from the Community Development Block Grant, which will be used for shelter utilities, and $10,000 from the CARES Act to meet food and shelter needs. The United Way of Northeast Kentucky also has raised funds to buy supplies.
“We’re grateful for support from the city and United Way and are confident that this support will continue in the days, weeks and years to come,” Cancia said.
He also said he expects the shelter to remain open as a year-round emergency shelter and they will continue to seek donors, grants and partnerships.
“Each and every day, The Salvation Army uses all available resources to provide for the diverse needs of those that need help and hope throughout Boyd County,” Cancia said. “Whether it is to provide food and shelter or a listening ear to those who need it, The Salvation Army is committed to serving the least, last and lost in Ashland and across the country.”
