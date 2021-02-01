Kentucky Department of Highways salt truck and snow plow crews will report for duty at midnight tonight in northeastern Kentucky. The National Weather Service expects accumulations of 1 to 2 inches or more through today and high temperatures around 31 degrees.
State highway crews in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties began 12-hour duty shifts at midnight Monday night, ready to treat roadways. A second shift reported for duty at noon Monday to continue clearing roads as needed.
During the snowstorm, motorists should be prepared for slick travel conditions. Remember, roads likely will not be clear until after it passes. If you must travel during wintry conditions, please slow down, buckle up, leave a “space cushion” between vehicles for safe maneuverability, and remember that bridges and overpasses can freeze before roadways.
During winter storm operations, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in affected counties plow and treat state roadways on a priority basis — part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors.
Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled, such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.
In northeast Kentucky, District 9 uses more than 75 snow plows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of state highways passable. You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at SnowKY.ky.gov.
For real-time traffic information or to keep up with snowfighters in your county, visit GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.