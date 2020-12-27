SAMARIA Salem Missionary Baptist Church in tranquil Samaria has been spreading the message of Jesus Christ for the last 175 years. The church in Greenup County is 23 miles south of Greenup on Salem Baptist Drive, just off Lost Creek Road (Ky. 784), and is so near Carter County that it has a Grayson mailing address. SMBC deacon Raymond Prince said Samaria's post office is a thing of ancient history. The church was founded in 1845, four years after the start of the Greenup Baptist Association.
In November, SMBC celebrated a milestone with its dodransbicentennial celebration. The original building is long gone and SMBC is now in its third church building, which opened in 1988. Prince said SMBC was planted by Palmyra (pronounced Palmary) Baptist Church, that existed from 1826-1855 in the southeastern Greenup County community Palmyra.
Elder John Young founded PBC in 1826 and was its first pastor. Even though it lasted only 29 years, PBC’s impact was huge and is still felt. A state historical marker in Palmyra states, “In the log meeting house of Palymyra Baptist Church once located near here, Greenup Baptist Assoc. was formed in 1841.” The marker also indicates that Young “enlisted two other churches from across the Ohio River to form association,” but those churches names aren't listed. By 1991, the three original churches had grown to 50.
PBC also started at least two other churches: Chadwick’s Creek Baptist Church just off Route 3 in Boyd County, and Union Baptist Church in Poage's Landing, now known as Unity Baptist Church in Ashland, and the Greenup Association's oldest existing church at 183 years. Young was also UBC’s first preacher.
SMBC is 175 years old, but young in spirit with Pastor Travis Votaw, SMBC’s 44th pastor. Of the three-day dodransbicentennial celebration Votaw said, “We had seven preachers, a big-time music event. I wanted it to be big because 175 years, it is an amazing blessing, and a wonderful statement that our God is faithful to those who follow Him. Before the Civil War, this church was here, preaching the exact same message! We give all glory to God, from whom all blessings flow.”
For Votaw, 27, this is his first time serving as senior pastor. He lived his entire life in Nicholasville, except for the two years he spent in Versailles, where he met his wife Cecilia, who is 23, a Versailles native, and a nurse at King's Daughter's Medical Center. They have a 1½-year-old daughter Harper Jane. Votaw attended John Leland Baptist College in Georgetown. He said before coming to SMBC, he was a traveling preacher, based out of Faith Baptist Church in Versailles.
Votaw arrived at SMBC in November 2019, and relishes the opportunity.
“It's truly amazing to know that it's definitely not anything of man’s doing,” he said of the church’s longevity. “Truly it’s all the work of the Lord, for sure.”
Of its parishioners, said Votaw: “They’ve seen it in its up years, and they’ve seen it in in their very downest years, lowest years. They’ve seen it go through a church split. They’ve seen it get down to under ten people, a handful of people. I think it’s truly amazing that the Lord still has purpose in this church here in the woods. ... We're pretty steady at around 35 to 40 (people at services now).”
Said Prince: “Well, we really couldn't really do what we really wanted to do,” Prince said of the dodransbicentennial, because of coronavirus. The Buffin family from FBC made the trip from Versailles to play bluegrass gospel music. “But anyway it was just awesome to get together, to celebrate such an event for a church to be together for that long; to go back and see where it was, where it came from and where it is today.”
Said longtime church member Lynn Burnett: “Sadly no photos exist of the original Salem Church building. According to my uncle, Gary Stephens, it was a log structure that sat about a half-mile from the current location.”
Burnett said before a road was made to the church, people parked on the road, and walked down the hill and across the creek on a wooden bridge.
“Our former pastor, Brother Wilder, when he was there we had a Christian school (Salem Baptist Academy) and we had 30-some students,” Prince said. “Brother Wilder, he was there longer than any pastor, in the whole history of the church, 16 years (2002-2018) was the longest.”
Just as SMBC was started by PBC, Emmanuel Baptist Church in Oldtown is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year after being planted by SMBC in 1920.