CANNONSBURG Revolutionary Racing sealed the deal last Friday on the purchase of the old Sears Building at Camp Landing, as well as 182 acres of adjoining land to make way for the last race track in Kentucky.
Chairman Larry Lucas and Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney both confirmed that the deal — struck in October 2022 — was finalized.
Per the initial purchase of the Sears Building, which Boyd County bought from Camp Landing owner Jason Camp during the initial purchase of the KYOVA Mall, Camp had right of first refusal for any sale of the property for 90 days.
Chaney said Camp did not counter-offer Revolutionary Racing's $5 million offer, therefore the deal was sealed Friday.
"We have the money in the county account," Chaney said.
Lucas issued the following statement on the sale:
"We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in Boyd County — something we couldn’t have done without the support of the community and the vision of Judge Chaney and the commissioners," Lucas wrote.
The Sears building was originally purchased by the county on a bond to make way for a convention center in the county.
However, when Revolutionary Racing came along, that plan changed to use the building as the site for the future quarter horse race track's historical horse racing machines, which are functionally slot machines and form the backbone of Kentucky's horse racing industry.
Chaney said the county still holds the bond for the convention center and one will be built.
"That's what the money was allotted for and that's our intention," Chaney said. "We have a couple routes we can go with it, but I need to get these two new commissioners up to speed and see what direction they want to go."
