ASHLAND In-person church services are coming back with some strict guidelines from the governor.
The guidelines will significantly change the way larger churches in the area operate. Several churches in the area are unsure when they will return to in-person services because of health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our goal all along is to keep our congregation safe,” said Matt Shamblin, Rose Hill’s senior pastor. “Our motivation throughout all of this is to keep people safe and to not do harm to our community.”
The guidelines for churches are:
• Limit attendance to 33% of the building's capacity, including clergy
• Maintain 6-feet physical distancing between attendees, including in rows
• Not provide communal food or beverages
• Avoid handshakes and hugs
• Wear a mask, bandana or other face covering
• Increase sanitization, especially for high-traffic areas and surfaces
• Avoid a live choir or singing
• Consider taking temperatures or asking about symptoms, and not let in those running a fever or with other COVID-19 symptoms
• Use greeters and markers to guide social distancing
• Only allow one person in a restroom at a time, and provide hand sanitizer and soap
It is also suggested that churches that offer youth services should wait to restart the programs until June 15, when childcare facilities are reopened.
These requirements will make it hard for those at Rose Hill to follow the requirements because the church has a sizable attendance. This would require them to hold several church services to accommodate everyone who would like to attend.
“We are planning on having in-person service in the future, but we have not set a date,” said Shamblin. “We aren't saying we aren't going to have service in person on May 24, but we aren't saying we are going to have it. We are still working through this.”
Gov. Andy Beshear cautioned churches, letting those in charge know they don’t have to reopen on Wednesday, May 20, if they don’t feel comfortable doing so.
U.S. District Judge Greg Van Tatenhove ruled Friday churches were free to hold in-person services on Sunday as long as they adhered to “applicable social distancing and hygiene guidelines.”
House of Grace has been holding a drive-in service in the Ashland Town Center parking lot. It did so on Sunday as well.
“Everyone is in their cars because I think it is too early right now even though we got the news we are allowed to open up,” said House of Grace pastor Gerardo Mejia. “I think it's too early. I want to be cautious.”
Mejia said they would like to try to start holding Wednesday service because it is a lower attendance than their Sunday service. He said this would give them the opportunity to make sure they have enough masks for everyone and they can adhere to all of the guidelines.
“I think something that would be helpful is that just because churches can meet in person doesn't mean it is the safest thing to do at this time,” said Shamblin. “We need to make a choice on the basis of the health of our congregation and our community. The last thing a church wants to be known for is the source of where the coronavirus spread.”
“We love our people and we want to make sure no one gets sick,” said Mejia.