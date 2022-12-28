CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the county through the end of this year and into the new year of 2023, the office announced.
During the checkpoints, officers will enforce laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.
Traffic safety checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well-being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community. Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety.