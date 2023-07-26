ASHLAND Safe Harbor’s Lobster Fest is celebrating its 16th anniversary and Safe Harbor’s 40th Birthday with the event set for Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at Bellefonte Country Club.
The theme is Happy 40th Birthday Safe Harbor and is co-hosted by Safe Harbor and the Boyd County Medical Alliance.
“The Lobster Fest Committee and the Medical Alliance have transformed Safe Harbor’s ability to provide Continuum of Care services to thousands of women and children, who are victims of domestic violence,” Ann Perkins, executive director of Safe Harbor and chairwoman of the event, said. “Without the Medical Alliance’s and the community’s help, we would never have been able to accomplish such projects as the much-needed renovation of the Emergency Shelter.
“In the past, we have utilized these monies to renovate the cafeteria, kitchen and meeting room area at Harbor Hill as well as our Emergency and Transitional shelter buildings while ensuring the continuation of Safe Harbor’s vital services to victims and their children.”
Scott Martin will be host and auctioneer for the live auction. Music will be provided by The Bad Habits Band, which has performed at Lobster Fest for 10 years.
The menu will be prepared by Bellefonte Country Club, and will include a choice of Surf and Turf, lobster tail, a filet mignon with fresh herb butter or a filet mignon with fresh herb butter. Side dishes will include twice baked potato with aged cheddar, bacon and chives, and roasted Brussels sprouts with balsamic glaze. The vegetarian option will be butternut squash, spinach, and ricotta lasagna with roasted Brussel sprouts with balsamic glaze. All entrees are gluten-free.
Hors d’oeuvres will feature an extensive raw bar of ahi tuna poke bowls, shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon, oysters and artisan cheese and fruit board. Dessert will be vanilla ice cream with lobster sugar cookie garnish.
Among the evening’s events will be a gem scoop sponsored by Pollock’s Jewelers and silent and live auctions.
Tickets are $175 per person and may be purchased by calling Linda Day at (606) 329-9304 or by emailing lday@safeharborky.org. Seating is limited, and reservations are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. All reservations must be made in advance of the event.
Safe Harbor provides vital services to domestic violence survivors and their children across the FIVCO ADD. Funds raised during the annual event have helped transform the 20-acre campus into a 60-bed Emergency Shelter, 30-bed Transitional Shelter and 34 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for survivors and their families. All proceeds from this year’s event will go toward Safe Harbor’s new art studio.