ASHLAND Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky will conduct its 10th annual Cornerstone Awards and 1,000 Women (and Men) fundraising campaign on Wednesday, May 26, at 4 p.m. at Safe Harbor.
The domestic violence shelter and outreach facility will present its annual Cornerstone Award during the building dedication, said Ann Perkins, Safe Harbor’s executive director.
Every year, Safe Harbor honors individuals who have been instrumental in the organization’s growth during the past 38 years.
Annie Mansbach, a longtime donor who has helped fund building renovations on Safe Harbor’s campus, will be honored this year. Safe Harbor is dedicating its emergency shelter to Mansbach for her continued support.
Safe Harbor serves domestic violence victims across the FIVCO area of Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Elliott and Lawrence counties. Over the past few years, Safe Harbor has consistently housed more than double the number of women and children compared to previous years, according to a press release. During the past 38 years, Safe Harbor has provided a haven for more than 15,000 women, children and men.
The 1,000 Women (and Men) Campaign asks residents to make a financial pledge to help continue vital services, such as expanded substance abuse education and care for residents and enhanced children’s programs and counseling. Funds will assist with continued renovation work across Safe Harbor’s campus. Pledges may be in the form of a one-time gift or may be spread out over a period of years, Perkins said.
Sponsorship levels for the luncheon are Gold ($1,000), Silver ($750) and Bronze ($500). Sponsors will receive recognition at the dedication.
Contact Beth Lunsford at (606) 329-9304 or email her at blunsford@safeharborky.org for more information. You may mail your pledge or contribution to Safe Harbor at P.O. Box 2163, Ashland, KY 41105.