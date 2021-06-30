ASHLAND Safe Harbor announced it received a grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $5,200 to purchase an air filtration system for the shelter.
Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky serves victims of domestic violence by providing a safe, secure emergency shelter and advocacy for all domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence and Elliott counties. Safe Harbor’s services are free, confidential and supportive.
HOKC will award $2.1 million in grants supporting 275 non-profits, impacting close to 3.7 million Kentuckians, according to a press release. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
Said Commanding General Hal Sullivan: “When HOKC Trustees met with grant applicants this year, we were reminded how hard the pandemic has made life harder for many folks, from first responders in community service charities to the clients themselves. Thanks to Kentucky Colonels from around the world who donate to the Good Works Program, HOKC can lend a helping hand to so many local charities that provide essential services that lessen the impact. Because a Colonel cares, we make giving to others a Proud Kentucky Tradition.”
If interested in being an active Kentucky Colonel or if you want to nominate someone to become a Colonel, contact HOKC National Headquarters at (502) 266-6114 or visit www.kycolonels.org.