Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky held its 11th annual Cornerstone Awards and 1,000 Women (and Men) fundraising campaign luncheon on Thursday, April 28, at noon, at Bellefonte Country Club. This year’s hostess for the event was Candy Boykin, board member at Safe Harbor.
The domestic violence shelter and outreach facility presented its annual Cornerstone Awards during the luncheon, said Ann Perkins, Safe Harbor executive director. The awards honor individuals who have been instrumental in the organization’s growth during the past 39 years and this year the incorporators of Safe Harbor were honored which were Virginia Hager, Peggy Purdom Patterson, Sally Hermansdorfer, Ron McBride, Marc Rosen, Mary Jo Scott, Charollet Forrest and Ann Perkins. These individuals signed the incorporation papers in 1989 for Safe Harbor after it opened in 1983. Lori Cooksey from City National Bank was also honored for her dedication and service to help the families at Safe Harbor.
Safe Harbor serves domestic violence victims across the FIVCO area of Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Elliott and Lawrence counties. Over the past few years, Safe Harbor has consistently housed more than double the number of women and children compared to previous years. During the past 39 years, Safe Harbor has provided a safe- haven for more than 15,000 women, children and men.
The 1,000 Women (and Men) Campaign asks residents to make a financial pledge to help continue vital services, such as expanded substance abuse education and care for residents and enhanced children’s programs and counseling. Funds also will assist with continued renovation work across Safe Harbor’s campus. Pledges may be in the form of a one-time gift or may be spread out over a period of years, Perkins said.
For more information about the fundraising campaign or luncheon, contact Tiffanie Buckner at (606) 329-9304 or email her at tbuckner@safeharborky.org. You also may mail your pledge or contribution to Safe Harbor at P.O. Box 2163, Ashland, Ky. 41105.