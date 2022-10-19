ASHLAND A domestic violence emergency shelter hosted a somber event Tuesday evening in honor of the 34 women, men and children who succumbed to domestic violence this year.
October is Domestic Violence awareness month.
Ann Perkins, director of Safe Harbor in Ashland, opened the ceremony by recognizing survivors in the cafeteria-turned-vigil space.
Perkins invited those in attendance to hold candles in honor of those who were unable to get the help they so desperately needed.
In her initial address, Perkins spoke of Safe Harbor, mentioning it was a safe place where survivors could be embraced and provided with services to aid in moving on and letting go.
Members of local Girl Scouts and Brownie troops opened the ceremony by presenting the American flag, leading the pledge of allegiance and then the national anthem.
Perkins said Safe Harbor is often a last chance for many victims, a once in a lifetime opportunity to pull themselves together.
A survivor of domestic violence addressed the crowd saying through tears that she had tried for years to get help to leave a violent relationship.
"I tried to get help, but I couldn't get any until I found Safe Harbor," she said.
The survivor thanked Safe Harbor and said because of them, "my kids and I are safe."
Perkins read aloud a proclamation made by the mayor of Ashland, Matt Perkins.
The proclamation declared October 14 as "Paint the town purple day."
The mayor went on to say that in just this year, 75,000 victims sought resources and more than 9,000 were denied due to lack of specialized care.
Matt Perkins also said it is the goal of the proclamation to raise public awareness that domestic violence is not tolerated and urged all citizens to participate to work towards ending intimate partner violence.
On Tuesday, local businesses and locations lit up purple including the Central Park fountains, Community Trust Bank and the statues at the Riverfront in consolidation of the mayor's words.
Safe Harbor recognized the women at St. Paul Lutheran Church for their "untiring work for the mission," stating that a ladies group donates 10-12 baskets of personal items and cleaning supplies, coined "Fresh Start" baskets.
In addition to the church, Members Choice Credit Union was recognized for their services of financial literacy classes.
Perkins said so many women fail to leave abusive partnerships because they assume they financially can't make it on their own, but gain confidence through financial independence gained from such classes.
"You can," Perkins said and beamed as the crowd applauded in agreement.
Domestic violence shelters often assist by providing three hot meals a day, immediate safety and the ability to file for legal protection orders.
Perkins said there needed to be a bigger support system, thus the current Safe Harbor was born.
The old hospital has been transformed into 34 apartments providing permanent housing for entire families.
After opening statements and recognizing volunteers, employees and the board of directors, the 34 names of the victims were read aloud as those in the audience lit their candles in remembrance.
In the hue of candlelight, children who reside in the shelter sang "This Little Light of Mine."