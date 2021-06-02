Safe Harbor, a domestic violence shelter and outreach facility in Ashland, presented its annual Cornerstone Award last Wednesday during a building dedication.
“Every year we honor individuals who have been instrumental in the organization’s growth during the past 38 years,” said Ann Perkins, Executive Director of Safe Harbor.
Safe Harbor honored Annie and Jerry Mansbach, longtime donors who have helped fund building renovations on Safe Harbor’s campus. Safe Harbor had a special dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the Mansbachs for their continued support. The emergency shelter building on campus is now named “Annie’s House.”
Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, named them Kentucky Colonels and Mayor Matt Perkins gifted them with the key to the city and made a proclamation for “Jerry and Annie Mansbach Day” for their great work in helping those impacted by domestic violence.
Safe Harbor serves domestic violence victims across the FIVCO area of Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Elliott and Lawrence counties. Over the past few years, Safe Harbor has consistently housed more than double the number of women and children compared to previous years. During the past 38 years, Safe Harbor has provided a haven for more than 15,000 women, children and men.
The 1,000 Women (and Men) Campaign asks residents to make a financial pledge to help continue vital services, such as expanded substance abuse education and care for residents and enhanced children’s programs and counseling. Funds assist with continued renovation work across Safe Harbor’s campus.
Visit safeharborky.org for more information.