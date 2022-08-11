Creating a secure environment for students, faculty and staff is a priority across school districts this year.
Returning to normalcy is a common theme as schools across the region start back this week and next.
Area schools are implementing new and maintaining already enforced safety features — despite some pushback from the public.
Fairview schools made the decision to outlaw backpacks this year, leaving some community members up in arms.
In order to meet safe school recommendations, backpacks aren’t allowed in the building at Fairview Middle and High School.
The announcement came via Fairview High School’s Facebook page in July, sparking a debate among commenters.
“I think metal detectors would be more suitable and professional. ... Backpacks are designed for school — we can’t just do away with backpacks because somebody misused one,” one person wrote.
One comment read, “I need to see your manager.”
Some requested clarification, worrying about students carrying all their supplies and personal care items out in the open.
“The immediate communication of this information lacked the details behind the decision and our plans to solve the concerns brought with it,” Fairview Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said.
“I want everyone to remember that this decision is for the safety of these kids,” a commenter wrote, adding that fingers should be pointed at the lack of student protection on the legislative level instead of at school decision-makers.
The announcement specified that sports bags would be permitted but are to be kept in a locked location during the school day.
“Sports bags are bulky and require a lot of space,” Risden-Smith said. “... We won’t go through the bags other than take them straight to the designated location.”
Instead of backpacks, Fairview Middle and High School students will be provided with large and durable binders. These zip-up-style binders will contain multiple compartments and a handle to make transporting items easy for students.
“All the concerns raised were completely valid,” said Risden-Smith. “Our parents are used to the ‘why’ in these decision-making processes.”
Banning backpacks is more than out of a safety precaution.
“Many of the reasons are centered around our students’ best interest,” Risden-Smith said.
The removal of backpacks will limit distractions in the classroom, remove tripping hazards, and repeated trips to lockers will no longer be required, according to Risden-Smith.
Switching to a binder-only method will also help students with organizational skills — teaching them the importance of packing only what is required — including school supplies and personal care items.
These binders, made by the company CaseIt, are large enough to fit Chromebooks, corresponding chargers, and any school-related items a student may need.
Risden-Smith said she is committed to safety in her district stating Fairview is interactive with the Kentucky Center for School Safety (KYCSS).
“We have a safety plan and address and review it regularly,” she said. “We’re always doing what we can to increase safety.”
This year, Fairview added a new key mechanism removing the need for multiple keys to gain access to different classrooms — changing the locks in the middle and high schools.
“Our doors have always automatically locked upon closing, this just provides a new master key system,” Risden-Smith said.
“I have two children who attend this school district that are my life,” she added, “and I am not worried about their safety in these schools.”
Fairview’s first day was Thursday.
Bill Boblett, Superintendent of Boyd County Schools, said they have decided to keep some security measures close to the vest — keeping potential intruders in the dark.
Backpacks are permitted at Boyd County for now but Boblett said they are open to changes depending on what expert data supports.
Boblett said security vestibules are being implemented in the middle school, high school and preschool programs.
These vestibules will secure building entrances by only allowing visitors one entry point into the schools. By limiting entry to the building, guests will be screened more easily.
Boyd County Schools rely heavily on KYCSS. “We take so much from them; they are the experts,” Boblett said.
The KYCSS also performs audits, not just at Boyd County, but in other area schools, to ensure safety protocols are being abided by.
“Thankfully, our schools have done really well,” Boblett said.
“The high school does allow backpacks from class to class and I think that’ll be the case this year. Unless we need to make the change,” Boblett said.
Boyd County students will return to school on Aug. 31.
In Russell, Superintendent Dr. Sean Horne is just as confident in his school system’s safety measures.
“At this point, we have no thoughts of doing restrictive backpacks,” said Horne. “We feel really good from a safety and security standpoint.”
Horne said that his schools have been practicing some safety measures — like active shooting drills — before they were even required.
“Any weapons, drugs or alcohol coming into the school would face a tough investigation,” Horne said.
Horne also works closely alongside School Resource Officer (SRO) Dennis Chambers and the school remains compliant with requirements of having an SRO.
Russell students will go back on Aug. 17.
Dr. Paul Green, Superintendent of Carter County Schools, maintains strict security policies as well.
“Most schools are going clear or mesh,” he said in regards to backpacks. “There is no board policy but we are encouraging things we can see through.”
All students at East and West Carter Middle and High School go through metal detectors and all backpacks and bags are searched TSA-style.
These procedures have been in place for years as Carter County “errs on the side of caution,” said Green.
Since a shooting incident in 1993, Carter County surpasses most safety marshal recommendations including but not limited to covering windows, automatic locking interior and exterior doors and keeping emergency response plans up to date.
“We are continuously reviewing those polices and practices to continue to keep our kids safe,” Green said.
Carter County’s back-to-school date is Aug. 16.
Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea follows recommendations from KYCSS as well.
“Whatever Jon Akers recommends, we implement it,” Moresea said.
Akers is the executive director at KYCSS and was previously a high school principal.
Greenup County has focused on the mental health of their students.
“We have added guidance counselors and mental health specialists so we can be more proactive,” Moresea said. “We were one of the first districts to start trauma informed care and Handle with Care policies.”
“We have law enforcement tours throughout the year so that a variety of agencies come in and understand the layout and different parts of the building,” Moresea said.
Greenup County also has first responder access keys that only 911 has the code for, allowing first responders immediate access to the school.
“Creating a safe environment parents feel confident in is a priority,” Moresea said.
Greenup County’s overall goal is to be proactive and work on mental health crises as they arise.
Greenup County’s first day is Aug. 16.