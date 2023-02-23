RUSSELL After an at-times contentious debate among elected officials and city workers, the Russell City Council voted Thursday to raise the pay of its workers by a little more than 5% across the board.
Raises come upon the recommendation by a consultant at a morning meeting earlier in the month, according to councilman Vincenzo Fressola.
In early February, the council — which voted for a 3% raise in November after four years without raises — voted on a first reading of an ordinance to institute a new pay schedule for employees, however there was concern about shortfalls in the budget.
At Thursday’s meeting, finance director Jennifer Sizemore said she crunched the numbers and was able to determine each department had enough to cover the costs given the current number of employees, plus costs that were budgeted that had not incurred.
Through the number-crunching, Sizemore said the shortfall for the city would be about $5,000.
However, Fressola said he crunched his own numbers and estimated there would be an additional $200,000 or so that wouldn’t be accounted, if overtime, FICA and pension benefits were considered.
Fressola said the consultant told the council that city pay was not competitive, citing starting pay in fast food at $20. He said he inquired about that claim and found most starting pay for full-time fast food workers in the area to be $12 an hour.
He also said he researched numbers from the Kentucky League of Cities and considered the pay for clerks, which the city has had a vacant position for five months. He said the new pay scale would make that position a lot hire paid for towns of Russell’s size.
Mayor Ron Simpson jumped on that assertion, stating only 20 or so towns of Russell’s size responded to that survey.
Councilman Don Fraley also said while similarly sized towns can be compared, it doesn’t take into account differences such as how many people travel through the town or economic situations.
Fressola said he wasn’t opposed to looking at additional pay, he just wanted to have a fresh budget to do it. Along that line, he found an ally in Councilwoman Kay Thompson who said normally pay doesn’t go into effect until a new budget is implemented.
Mark Mills, a 14-year veteran with the Russell Police Department, stood up to speak. A single father, he said he has to work three jobs in order to support his 17-year-old daughter.
“With what I’m making right now, they’re starting in Flatwoods just a dollar less than me,” he said. “Times are getting harder — we’re losing people to other departments. Heck, I might even leave.”
Fraley, a retired state trooper, said with neighboring jurisdictions increasing pay, Russell will become a training facility not only for police, but all city worker positions.
Fressola made a motion to table the raises for a few months, which Thompson seconded.
Assistant Police Chief Jeffrey Waskey said his department is currently down three men and attracting new recruits is impossible.
“We got guys who aren’t even looking at us anymore,” he said. “It used to be people would fight over a position to come here. That’s not the case anymore.”
The ordinance could be passed either one of two ways — the council had the option to pass it as is, which would mean it would only apply to new hires and current employees would be paid on the old schedule. Or they could pass and implement it, meaning new employees would start receiving raises in March.
Councilman Butch Meadows seemingly had a hard time wrapping his head around that, based on his remarks.
City Attorney Tracy Frye piped up and asked the assistant chief about policing and the new Addiction Recovery Care center coming to Russell.
“I currently employ 26 women downtown and I would like to know what you can do to police this town when you have 400 to 500 drug-addicted young men moving in within walking distance of where they work?” Frye said.
“We are in overtime right now and in order to continue serving the city, we’re going to need to be in overtime or have other agencies back us up,” he said.
Councilman Roy Parsons, a retired Russell cop, lamented that when he retired 24 years ago, there were 16 officers on the force. Now there are 13 officers.
Turning to Fraley, he said, “Donnie, they’re going downhill.”
Fressola said he didn’t think holding off for a few months to look at the books was a bad thing, stating the pay issue didn’t constitute an emergency.
“If we table this for a couple of months and look at a new budget, I don’t think we’re going to lose our entire police force,” he said. “I may be wrong, Officer Waskey, but if you leave next week, then I thank you for your 27 years of service.”
“Shut your mouth,” Waskey said from the audience.
Simpson reined the meeting in and called for a vote on Fressola’s motion to table the ordinance. A roll call vote appeared to see the motion pass, but then Parsons said he voted wrong and wanted a do-over, stating he didn’t understand the motion.
Frye had to step in and explain what a “yes” vote meant and a “no” vote meant — even then, Parsons messed up, voting yes when he meant no.
After another round of voting, Fressola’s motion failed, with Meadows, Parsons, Fraley and Councilwoman Ruth Hopkins voting against him.
Before a vote to pass the ordinance was taken, Meadows again needed clarification if the vote would mean pay raises for current employees or not. Frye and Sizemore took turns explaining it again to Meadows.
Councilman Fressola made another plea.
“We got people here who are voting on stuff they don’t fully understand,” he said. “This vote will have a ramifications on the fiscal health of our city, which has the highest property tax rate in the area.”
Again, Hopkins, Fraley, Parsons and Meadows voted in favor of the raise, while Fressola and Thompson voted against it.