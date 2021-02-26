Russell High School took first place earlier this week in the regional meet of the annual Governor’s Cup competition.
Russell swept all three top honors — quick recall, Future Problem Solving and first overall.
The competition was held virtually following multiple delays because of the ice storms that paralyzed Northeast Kentucky.
Paul Blazer and Boyd County high schools came in second and third respectively in the overall totals.
Governor's Cup consists of eight events — quick recall, composition, Future Problem Solving, and five written assessments in mathematics, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities.
Several area students made it to the top 10 statewide in the assessments. They include Ayog Prasad of Russell in science and language arts, Hannah Laney of Paul Blazer in science, Jacob Nance of Russell in science, Jackson Raich of Russell in social studies, Jackson Davis of Boyd County in social studies, Arnav Dharmagadda of Russell in social studies, Grace Conley of Boyd County in language arts, Maggie Kinnel of Boyd County in arts and humanities, and Joslin Wireman of Paul Blazer in arts and humanities.
Area results include:
Quick Recall
1 Russell
2 Boyd County
3 Paul G. Blazer
4 West Carter
Future Problem Solving
1 Russell
2 Paul G. Blazer
3 Boyd County
4 West Carter
Mathematics
1 Jacob Nance, Russell
2 Hannah Laney, Paul G. Blazer
3 Myintmo Tun, Paul G. Blazer
4 Noah Carey, Paul G. Blazer
5 Seth Derscha, Russell
Science
1 Ayog Prasad, Russell
2 Hannah Laney, Paul G. Blazer
3 Jacob Nance, Russell
4 Seth Derscha, Russell
5 Leanna Badger, Paul G. Blazer
Social Studies
1 Jackson Raich, Russell
2 Jackson Davis, Boyd County
3 Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell
4 Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer
5 Gabriel Horsley, Greenup County
Language Arts
1 Grace Conley, Boyd County
2 Ayog Prasad, Russell
3 Sara Abul-Khoudoud, Russell
4 Joslin Wireman, Paul G. Blazer
5 Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer
Arts and Humanities
1 Maggie Kinnel, Boyd County
2 Joslin Wireman, Paul G. Blazer
3 Grace Conley, Boyd County
4 Mason Furst, Greenup County
5 Chrissyauna Brown, Paul G. Blazer
Composition
1 Ragan Adkins, Raceland-Worthington
1 Maggie Kinnel, Boyd County
3 Brady Lawson, Morgan County
4 Gwen Akers, Paul G. Blazer
5 Caitlyn Senters, Russell
Overall Final Standings
1 Russell
2 Paul G. Blazer
3 Boyd County
4 Raceland-Worthington
5 Greenup County
Complete results for all participating Kentucky high schools can be found at the website of the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition, kaac.com.
Top finishers qualify to compete at the state level March 13-15. The state meet also will be virtual.