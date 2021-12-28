RUSSELL The Russell City Council voted in a special meeting Monday to pursue a contract for the RFQ Raw Water Intake Structure Project.
The vote does not ensure a contract will ultimately be signed, but it will allow the city to pursue a contract with E.L. Robinson, an Engineering Firm out of Charleston (that now has an office in Ashland). The engineering firms that submitted bids were E.L. Robinson (Charleston), Prime A.E. Group (Lexington), Nesbitt Engineering (Lexington), Kentucky Engineering Group (Versailles) and Howerton Engineering (Greenup).
At a previous meeting, Mayor Ron Simpson said two of the five firms made an in-person visit to the plant and he and city department heads Mike Lacks and Paul Davis interviewed three of the engineering firms.
“We looked at their intake projects and especially any projects they may have done on the river, river-related and plant rehabs and new construction,” Simpson told the council. “We needed to make a selection to move forward in order to get pricing to present to FEMA because there is a program they want to plug this into to get a better idea on what the price will be.”
Simpson said the recommended selection did not guarantee the firm would be selected. The three selected were Prime A.E., E.L. Robinson and Kentucky Engineering Group. Of those three, Simpson, Lacks and Davis recommended moving forward with Prime A.E.
Councilman Butch Meadows said he believed the city should go with a local engineering company, even if the bid was higher. The council previously voted to table the recommendation, which led to another meeting Monday and the council voted to approve pursuing a contract for the RFQ Raw Water Intake Structure Project with E.L. Robinson. Should the city and E.L. Robinson fail to agree upon a contract, the other four engineering firms can still be considered.