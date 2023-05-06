HUNTINGTON Russell High School student Ashlee Steele is the winner of the Portfolio 2023 competition.
Her painting titled "Who Am I?" was named winner of the 2023 Janet Bromley Excellence in the Arts Award.
Portfolio 2023 gives high school and middle school students in the Tri-State the chance to have their works seen and begin to build a portfolio of their work.
Nearly 120 student artworks from seven Tri-State high schools and two middle schools are featured in this year’s exhibit. Participating high schools include Cabell Midland, Huntington, Logan and Tolsia in West Virginia; Chesapeake in Ohio; and Ashland Blazer and Russell in Kentucky. Participating middle schools include Barboursville in West Virginia and Russell in Kentucky.
Steele attends Russell High School and studies with art teacher Jennifer Spade.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.