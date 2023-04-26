RUSSELL A graduating senior at Russell High School has been named a semifinalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, according to a news release.
Arnav Dharmagadda is one of 628 semifinalists in the 2023 program. The semifinalists were selected from more than 5,000 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2023, according to the release.
Dharmagadda has achieved a perfect score on the ACT twice.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is in its 59th year. Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in the following areas: Academic and artistic success, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and the community.
Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class. Each year, scholars are presented with a Presidential Scholars Medallion.
The U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.
Call the Presidential Scholars Office at (507) 931-8345 or email psp@scholarshipamerica.org for more information on the program.