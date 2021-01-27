FLATWOODS Spending will be tightly focused in Russell schools next year but the bottom line so far appears solid, according to district officials who presented a draft budget to the school board earlier this week.
Preliminary budget discussions are focusing on one main goal — concentrating resources next year on getting kids up to speed after more than a year, for many, in virtual learning away from their classrooms, Superintendent Sean Horne said.
After that, the district wants to make local, state and federal revenue stretch to cover programs, including athletics and food service, that have suffered shortfalls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What's most important is that next year is going to be a critical catch-up year for our students who haven't been here, and we want to allocate the resources we need toward that,” he said.
One key to doing that is having enough teachers and aides to shoulder the load, and equipping them with enough classroom resources. The final budget, which will be completed later in the year, will reflect that, he said.
The catch-up factor results from reliance this year on virtual learning. Educators universally say their best efforts at remote learning are not as effective as teaching children in person at school.
Virus safety precautions have socked district athletic and food service programs with losses, and the district may be able to use federal pandemic relief funding to fill the gap, business manager Dennis Chambers said.
Athletic programs depend on ticket sales for much of their funding, and pandemic restrictions have rendered ticket sales “almost nonexistent,” Chambers said.
The district has had to dip into its general fund to pay for uniforms, equipment and other expenses.
Chambers is hoping the next round of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding can be used to offset the losses, but the final answer remains unclear, he said.
Russell is slated to receive $1.3 million.
Food service also has taken a hit, with the district serving fewer meals but retaining the same or greater expenses, Chambers said. He is still waiting to learn whether CARES Act money can help with the additional spending.
The district normally serves around 1,500 meals per day, but with remote learning that number has been cut to about 500, most of them being sent by bus or picked up for consumption at home.
Russell gets reimbursed for the meals by the federal government but fewer meals means fewer reimbursement dollars, while keeping the same fixed costs along with additional costs for packaging and delivering the meals, according to Chambers.
Russell's financial position is essentially strong, with a healthy reserve fund for unexpected expenses, Horne said. He does not expect a bump in additional local revenue, because the board earlier this year chose the compensating property tax rate, which is calculated to bring in the same amount of money as the previous year. The board by law could have raised property taxes up to 4%.
State funding, called Support Education Excellence in Kentucky, or SEEK, should remain about the same because lawmakers waived the usual funding formula that is based on attendance because so many students are in virtual classes.
The Kentucky Department of Education instead will based funding on the 2018-19 school year.
Federal money to supplement SEEK should enable the district to maintain funding for extended school services, professional development, family resource and youth service centers, and other programs, Chambers said.