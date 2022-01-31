A Russell High School student brought up concerns in an effort to stand up for others in a movement to improve school lunches. The superintendent responded saying there isn’t an issue.
Macon Adkins noticed a significant decline in the food options offered by Russell High School during the previous school year when students came back from months of virtual instruction. Adkins said the school would offer pizza almost three times a week each week and a lot of chicken patty sandwiches were served.
This school year hasn’t been much better, she said. During her freshman and sophomore years, Adkins recalled having full trays with larger servings and more options, like fruit and vegetable cups to go along side General Tso’s chicken and a nice serving of rice, plus the choice of milk or water.
Usually one line had a meal that changed daily and the other line had pizza for those who didn’t enjoy the other entree served, said Adkins.
However, Adkins and her peers haven’t had the same experience since the pandemic began. She said portions went down in size and options largely disappeared.
“We get a lot of the same food every week,” said Adkins.
Adkins has collected photos and stories from her classmates at Russell and began asking questions. Adkins said others have told her they have asked questions and complained, mostly to the assistant principal.
However, high school principal Anna Chaffin and district Superintendent Sean Horne say Adkins is the first student or staff member to speak up.
“We don't feel as though we have food issues,” said Horne. “We’ve served 161,000 meals from August to December and we’ve not had a complaint — zero.”
Horne admitted that the district has experienced supply and vendor issues. He said the district usually receives about 60% of the order each week with bread and fruit products being especially hard to receive. Horne said he contacted other local superintendents and shared they reported having similar problems.
A problem noted by Adkins, in which Horne responded was the district being short buns when serving chicken patty sandwiches. The school ran out of buns at the beginning of the second of three lunch periods.
This is a type of problem Adkins noted, that food portions can get smaller and things are ran out of before all students are served. Horne said that substitutions are made in those events and says it’s not a consistent problem.
Horne said the supplier brought what they had, and the school was awaiting a bread delivery that day. Horne said vegetables, salad, fruits and dairy as well as the chicken patty were still options. He says other things were made.
“Most certainly we were short bunch. But that wasn't a preparation issue,” said Horne. “That wasn't a counting number issue. It was the day that we serve chicken sandwiches was the day that we were supposed to have our bread order.”
Horne shared in a document response to Adkins that there was not time to go get other buns.
The Daily Independent asked Horne if there was a plan in place if the situation where to occur again is there a designated person that could solve the problem, go to a local grocer and purchase buns in order to supply the lunch for the day. Horne was asked if an administrator or cafeteria employee in the school, someone in central office or if Horne himself could leave to go purchase items needed.
“Possibly,” said Horne. “Time would be an issue with that. If we knew early enough, I guess? Could we run to Kroger for that? We probably could.”
Horne said the 25-minute lunch would be a time crunch.
Adkins made a change.org petition as well as posts on social media about her experience and others chimed in, for better or worse.
Adkins has continued throughout her fight for better nutrition to say she is grateful for the cafeteria staff.
“My parents have always raised me to be respectful,” said Adkins. “If I’m speaking up about what I believe and what I think needs change. And from the get-go, I wanted to be respectful because this is how they make their living. … I don’t want to bring any harm to them.”
Despite Adkins’ personal intentions, the comments weren’t all kind to the cafeteria staff and school district.
“People in their comments were just like blasting the cafeteria workers and it’s not their fault,” said Adkins. “This is what they do and this is how they make their living and they shouldn’t be degraded for something they do to feed their kids. I just wanted people to be respectful and realize that they can’t change this and they probably want to change it.”
Adkins spoke with the Russell board of education Monday evening on the matter. Adkins stepped up to the podium with a speech prepared as a number of cafeteria employees and other school staff sat in the rows behind her, silent.
Adkins began by saying she did not expect the amount of attention or support on the issue, however, it has given her the opportunity to speak with many people about the issue for which she is thankful.
Adkins spoke with peers from other districts and said they shared that they didn’t have the same issues. When she shared this with the board, Horne’s response was that she didn’t speak with his peers, fellow superintendents and cafeteria managers, like he did, who report similar supply issues.
Her goal is to “ensure that all students at all four schools are served a nutritious, filling lunch as well as breakfast.”
She shared her concerns with the board, and shared, again, that her intent was not to be disrespectful to those who work in the cafeteria or to the administrators.
“While I regret my decision to make my social media post before reaching out to Dr. Horne, I stand by my concern that has been presented,” said Adkins.
Though she admitted her misstep in the process skipping going to the board of education, Horne’s focus during the meeting and in a conversation later continued to be about social media.
“We skipped every step,” said Horne in his conversation with The Daily Independent. “As far as trying to be proactive into addressing any issue, we bypassed everyone and went straight to social media to make an argument. And, you know, when that happens, it's hard to kind of go back after the fact and untangle some of this stuff.”
Horne, during the board meeting said going to social media is “just wrong." He said he is not an advocate of social media, and said it's hard to control the narrative.
A misunderstanding was a part of the information that circulated on social media. Dairy product had what could easily be assumed as an expiration date as the printed numbers where located in the same spot as dairy products found on the grocery store shelves. It was a manufacturing time.
Comments from the public on social media did recognize the error. Adkins also acknowledged the mistake.
Horne shared with those present at the board meeting that the date is the day the product was packaged and the number which appeared to show milk that was a year old. The number was 20:21, which is military time for when the product was filled. Horne has an email where he contacted United Dairy, Inc.
In order to control the narrative, Horne said the district is considering making its own Facebook page to show the full offerings. Horne said if a student doesn’t opt in to the options or doesn’t like the meal presented “that’s a choice issue."
Horne shared that students have the ability to have lunches that fit their dietary issues. If a student has religious concerns with dairy or meat, for example, or someone has an allergy or other dietary need, a plan can be put in place.
Typically those are addressed by parents at the beginning of the year. The school nurse, parents and administration are involved to create an individual education plan or a 504 plan in order to accommodate that.
If a student were to say visit a gastroenterologist and discover a dietary issue, a parent should contact the school, specifically the school nurse to create accommodations, Horne said.
Horne did credit Adkins’ willingness to come and speak in front of the board, adding it’s not an easy thing and he wishes more young people would do so. Adkins had submitted 14 questions to Horne prior to the meeting to which he typed out the answers. Horne said the document is available to anyone who would like to see it.
Horne consistently praised the positives of the cafeteria staff. He acknowledged their work to continue to come in early and often leave late in order to get the food prepared. He thanked the staff in attendance for their work feeding student in the summer and during virtual learning, rain, snow or shine.
“People don’t talk about the good things,” said Horne.
“I’m appreciative of my cafeteria staff and I’m appreciative of my (educators),” said Adkins as she closed her statements. “I’m grateful to be able to voice my concern with full transparency. I’m proud to be a Russell High School student and I would like to leave you with this: Instead of seeing me as a student complaining, please view me as an educated community member who will be in the workforce in four years and Russell has given me the confidence to advocate for my classmates and peers.”
She asked the board to take her concerns to heart.
Following her presentation, she was asked for suggestions by the board. She said she is still working on a list, but had a few.
First, she suggested snacks be available other times of the day for students who have a later lunch and need something to hold them over or those who eat earlier and get hungry before they head home.
Adkins said this could be donated by community members and businesses. Someone could donate a basket to a teacher.
Horne said the USDA limits the school’s ability to serve food outside of the cafeteria and cafeteria hours. The USDA provides a specified lunch and breakfast pattern that monitors calories, sodium, food groups, types of vegetables and amount served to each grade level.
Another suggestion was access to microwaves for students to warm snacks or other foods. Adkins said she was told by the high school administration that this is already an option for students, but said she was unaware and believed most of her classmates are also unaware of this option.
Horne acknowledged that is was an option and that he himself had a microwave when he was a math teacher. However, no plans were discussed during the meeting about how to communicate the option to students.
In a conversation with The Daily Independent later in the week, Horne still said they had no plans to re-communicate this to students. Horne said students are told about lunch protocol when they enter the district or move from one school to another such as middle to high school.
“This is these things have been common knowledge for well past me sitting in this chair for 10 years,” said Horne. “I was shocked about the microwave issue because we have kids in our students particular lunch, that takes advantage of a microwave every single day. I was kind of floored that that.”
Horne said the cafeteria manager or the administrators that are monitoring the lunch could be asked.
As for her reasoning behind her concern and speaking out, Adkins sees and hears from peers that are still hungry.
“I’m privileged to get to eat at home and there’s a lot of kids who can’t,” Adkins told The Daily Independent. “I am able to pack my lunch, but for some kids, this is all they get. Like, they can eat breakfast at school, then they can eat lunch at school and they go and they don’t have anything. And it took me a minute to realize, this is it.”
Adkins said when she had that realization, it really bothered her. So she is working to help those who do not have the same privileges she has.
“A lot of kids in our school wouldn’t say anything because they’re not very confrontational, and I just felt like I needed to do something,” said Adkins. “If someone was going to stand up, it should be me. I try to take initiative when I need to and I just felt like this is something that I really needed to do.”
Adkins said she doesn’t want to seem ungrateful or like she is just complaining.
“I think a lot of people think I’m just complaining because it’s not up to my standards, but I don’t want it to be about me,” said Adkins. “I want it to be about the kids who don’t have food, and that’s my whole initiative here. I want to be a voice for the people who can’t stand up for themselves. I’m here to make change for people who will need this change in the future or for who needs it now.”
Russell as a district, according to the Kentucky Department of Education data, has nearly 47% of its student population categorized as economically disadvantaged. At the high school, the number is a bit lower, at 41%.
While the district says there has been no other official complaints from students and staff, there are plenty of people who agree with and have similar experiences to Adkins. As of Tuesday afternoon nearly 32,000 had signed the change.org petition entitled “Students for Healthy Lunches” to the Russell Independent School District by Adkins.
The petition had just over 30,000 signatures prior to the board meeting. As of Friday evening, over 35,000 have signed the petition. Not all are from Russell or the area.
When people sign the petition, they can leave their name and a reason for signing, which is posted on the public petition. These are some of the comments:
“I went to school in the '60s,” said Stephanie Smith on the change.org petition. “We did not eat that processed packaged stuff students eat today. Our food was cooked in the cafeteria and was 100 times better then this stuff you all eat. …Children need something besides chicken nuggets, tater tots, pizza and burgers for lunch.”
“I’m signing because even tho I don’t attend this school my school has had the privilege of our food improving some and I think every school should have that plus I have friends who go there and family who graduated from there,” said Addison C. on the change.org petition. “But most importantly this is a really good cause that I am more than willing to support.”
“My daughter no longer will eat the food at school,” said Lauren Leska on the change.org petition. “I don't blame her. It's disgusting.”
“The meals have severely declined!” said Heather Johnson on the petition. “This is no reflection on the staff as I am sure they do the best they can with what they have. There is NO excuse for this! Half the time my daughter's school runs out of food before she even has the chance to go through the line. The other day she was stuck eating a plain cheese sandwich on stale bread.”
“I graduated from Russell a couple of years ago,” said Cheyenne Fletcher on the change.org petition. “We used to have nice lunches but then the quality really went down. I had 3rd lunch for a couple of years and there was hardly any food left by the time I got through the line. I eventually had to start packing my own lunch due to allergies and it made me feel bad to see kids be served just milk and a potato, especially knowing that some of those kids probably could not afford to bring their own lunch.”
“I signed because the stuff they give me and my classmates makes me want to throw up I and other kids deserve better because they push us to go to school when the roads are icy, etc. we deserve better!,” said Anne G. on the petition.
Adkins said she doesn’t expect the district to solve the problem in a week or two, but hopes to achieve her goal of increasing quality and quantity. She expects students to feel full when they leave lunch and “not have to go to school guessing what they’re going to eat and if they’re going to eat.”
Horne says there’s not a problem, had there been a problem, he would have expected more people to show up at the board meeting.