RUSSELL Rotarians acquired a wealth of information related to the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) — which provides coaching and assistance to young business owners and entrepreneurs.
Michelle Spriggs, a Certified Business Advisor and Center Director of the Kentucky SBDC, has been aiding businesses all across the Commonwealth for more than a decade, resulting in growth and success in the region.
Spriggs said the SBDCs core values focus on collaboration and communication, integrity and accountability, continued improvement, passion and service.
The services provided by the center are completely free of cost and entirely anonymous for individuals hoping to grow a prosperous business.
Not only does SBDC aid in loan packages, Spriggs said she and her team assist business owners with market research, financial analysis and how to develop business plans.
According to information provided by Spriggs, clients consist of not only new businesses, but established ones as well, looking to pivot or grow their business structure.
In the past year, SBDC has served 3,143 clients, conducted 11,487 coaching hours and 3,000-plus have attended events.
A total of 556 new businesses have developed with the help of SBDC in the last year, 8,855 jobs created or supported and over $65 million in gained capital.
Funded entirely by stakeholders and partnerships, services include specialized training — such as cybersecurity, disaster planning, international trade, creative economy and tourism or minority and women in business.
In the recent years, Spriggs said disaster planning has been on the forefront for businesses in the region, reeling from tornadoes, flooding or the pandemic.
For business owners — or potentially new ones, interested in learning more about community and economic development, strategic business planning, market and competitor analysis, risk management, government compliance, and human resource management — or in need of business coaching, Spriggs can be contacted at (606) 769-2121 or by email at michelle.spriggs@uky.edu.
(606) 326-2652