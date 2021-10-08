EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of stories based on the latest Kentucky Department of Education report cards.
State assessments in math are given seven times throughout a student’s public education career.
Third- through eighth-graders along with sophomores are tested in the subject and categorized by their score into four categories — novice, apprentice, proficient and distinguished.
Russell is consistently at the top of the math assessments when comparing scores locally. The district goes above the state average more than any other district. It sits below the Kentucky number on only one occasion, and just by 0.2%. Ashland has the next highest consistency with all but two grades reaching above the state.
Data from the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Cards list the percentage of students in each category as well as the combined total of students scored in both proficient and distinguished during the 2020-2021 school year.
“Participation on the state assessment was lower due to COVID-19 and in-person testing requirements,” states the Kentucky report card under the academic performance category. “Comparisons with previous years are not appropriate because number of test takers, changes to the assessment and modified instructional settings.”
It is important to note that the number used include all high school including alternative schools in the district. For example, Boyd County High School’s numbers are combined with Boyd County Central and Ramey-Estep for the district’s total. Boyd County High School’s individual numbers are available, but the other two school are not broken down from the district’s total.
It is also important to know that some data points from some schools are not given, so if a district or school is missing from the following data, it is unavailable from the KDE.
Only one local school district, Russell, had a higher percentage of students in the proficient and distinguished categories than the whole state’s percentage on the 10th-grade math assessment. Russell is more than 10% above the state number. Greenup and Lawrence Counties were incredibly close just 0.1% below the Kentucky number.
The full list:
Russell — 41.0%
Kentucky — 30.3%
Greenup — 30.2%
Lawrence — 30.2%
Ashland — 29.1%
Lewis — 27.6%
Carter — 26.4%, East — 25.0%, West — 29.1%
Boyd — 24.3%, BCHS — 26.6%
Elliott — 19.4%
Three area school districts surpasses the state percentage of proficient and distinguished scores on the eighth-grade math state assessment. This is the only math assessment where Russell falls below the whole state average, though by .2%.
Ashland — 32.1%
Carter — 30.7%, East — 31.6%, West — 29.5%
Raceland — 28.8%
Kentucky — 27.1%
Russell — 26.9%
Lewis — 26.4%
Lawrence — 22.6%, Blaine — 35.0%, Louisa — 22.7
Greenup — 18.5%, McKell — 18.8%, Wurtland — 18.2%
Boyd — 17.8%, BCHS — 18.8%
Russell and Lewis are two of three schools that sit above the state’s percentage of proficient and distinguished in sixth- and seventh-grade math assessments. The two schools are joined by Ashland and Raceland, respectively, at the top.
Seventh grade breakdown:
Russell — 39.4%
Lewis — 31.0%
Raceland — 29.5%
Kentucky — 27.6%
Boyd — 26.9%
Elliott — 25.0%
Greenup — 23.9%
Ashland — 23.7%
Carter — 18.3%, East — 16.9%, West — 20.0%
Lawrence — 15.9%, Blaine — 30.0%, Louisa East — 15.8%
Sixth grade percentages:
Russell — 45.6%
Ashland — 32.3%
Lewis — 29.2%
Kentucky — 28.6%
Lawrence — 26.8%
Greenup — 20.0%
Carter — 16.7%, East — 14.0%
Boyd — 9.7%
For elementary level math assessments, more local students in the fifth grade surpass state levels than other grades. Three continues to be the magic number of districts above the Kentucky proficient and distinguished percentage, and the districts to do it are Ashland, Carter and Russell.
Fifth grade numbers:
Russell — 53.3%
Fairview — 41.7%
Ashland — 39.6%, Charles Russell — 51.4%, Crabbe — 17.2%, Hager — 47.2%, Oakview — 36.0%, Poage — 39.5%
Greenup — 35.8%, Argillite — 30.3%, Greysbranch — 36.6%, McKell — 20.0%
Carter — 32.1%, Heritage — 12.8%, Olive Hill — 23.1%, Prichard — 44.1%, Star — 69.2%, Tygart Creek — 13.5%
Kentucky — 30.8%
Raceland — 27.8%
Boyd — 19.7%
Lawrence — 15.9%
Elliott — 9.6%
Fourth grade high scorers:
Russell — 42.4%
Ashland — 38.2%, Charles Russell — 37.1%, Crabbe — 43.8%, Hager — 39.1%, Oakview — 46.9%, Poage — 21.6%
Carter — 34.2%, Heritage — 29.4%, Olive Hill — 34.5%, Prichard — 31.3%, Star — 41.2%, Tygart Creek — 26.2%
Kentucky — 33.3%
Lawrence — 31.7%, Blaine — 28.6%, Fallsburg — 11.1%, Louisa East — 34.8%
Raceland — 29.4%
Lewis — 27.4%, Laurel — 50.0%, Lewis Central — 30.2%
Fairview — 25.0%
Greenup — 22.8%, McKell — 28.2%, Wurtland — 14.3%
Boyd — 18.6%, Cannonsburg — 11.4%, Ponderosa — 25.5%, Summit — 22.4%
Third grade numbers:
Carter — 33.7%, Carter City — 76.2%, Heritage — 35.3%, Olive Hill — 32.1%, Prichard — 23.8%, Tygart Creek — 21.6%
Russell — 32.8%
Ashland — 30.6%, Charles Russell — 28.6%, Hager — 41.1%, Oakview — 41.9%, Poage — 19.4%
Kentucky — 30.0%
Fairview — 29.3%
Raceland — 23.4%
Boyd — 22.6%, Cannonsburg — 27.7%, Ponderosa — 26.2%
Lawrence — 20.4%, Fallsburg — 32.0%, Louisa East — 18.3%
Greenup — 18.8%, Greysbranch — 16.3%