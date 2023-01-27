RUSSELL Citing construction in downtown, the Russell City Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to nix Railroad days.
Council member Don Fraley, who motioned for the cancellation, said the construction of a band stand and a market space across from city hall could cause issues with the event downtown.
“I think we need to skip this year,” Fraley said. “I feel like with everything going on, we risk rushing into it and that could really kill the momentum for the event in the next year.”
As far as the construction across the street is concerned, Revitalize Russell member Sarah Gabbard said funding — to the tune of $210,000 — has been secured for the second phase of the project, at the site of the old Russell Convalescent Home.
Gabbard asked the council to allow the contractor building the band stand to continue on with the plan for a farmers market/covered area spot across from the band stand.
The council was quick to take her up on it, voting to allow it move forward — all the funding was raised through private donors, whom Gabbard said she will be able to disclose at a later date.
That construction could run up into May, Gabbard said.
What wasn’t mentioned at Thursday’s meeting was the announcement at the November 2022 meeting that Revitalize Russell was pulling out of the event, citing lack of support from the city.