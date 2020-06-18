Russell Superintendent Sean Horne couldn’t envision a smoother transition at Russell Primary School.
Lea Ann Crager-Hillman has spent the last five years as the assistant principal to Phil Cassity. Dave Trimble vacated his position as director of pupil personnel to assume the position as Pikeville’s Superintendent. Cassity replaced Trimble, creating an open spot atop Russell Primary.
Crager-Hillman is a natural fit, Horne said just shortly after the hiring decision was finalized on Thursday morning.
“She’s just a veteran educator and she’s one of us,” Horne said. “She’s been around it her entire life.”
Bobby Crager, her father, was a longtime principal in the district and served as Flatwoods’ mayor.
Crager-Hillman is better known as simply “Mrs. Crager” by her kindergarten-through-second grade students.
“My legal name is a little too much for them to say,” she said with a laugh.
Crager, 52, worked at Greenup County elementaries — Argillite and Warnock — in the 1990s before returning to her alma mater in 2000. Crager graduated from Russell in 1986. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky and did her master’s work at Morehead State.
Cassity was principal for six years. Crager said she absorbed a lot from him, which was actually a unique role-reversal situation. When Cassity did an internship, Crager was his lead teacher.
“We had a really good working partnership,” Crager said. “He kind of allowed me to co-principal with him. ... He clued me in on administrative meetings, and I would sit in on site-based meetings. We bounced ideas off each other.
“I taught him the ropes about teaching, and he taught me the ropes about being in administration,” she added. “I know we’ll still have a good working relationship.”
Said Horne: “Phil did a great job (at RPS). He fits a lot of the mold that (Crager) does. He’s been here. He’s familiar with the district. Phil deserves his appointment.”
Crager called becoming Russell Primary’s principal a “life goal.”
“It makes me very proud that I’m able to give back to the community that raised me,” she said. “It’s rewarding every single day. There’s not a day when you’re not met with shiny, bright-eyed kids. They’re just happy to be there and they love to give you hugs. I love when they come up after a long weekend and sneak up behind you and give you a hug. I love getting to be in an environment every day where you make a difference.
“This is where their first encounter with education happens; we can make or break them.”
Crager hopes traditional learning is in the near future, but she said she’s ready to tackle challenges that may accompany continued effects of the pandemic. Horne said the district aims to have a plan in place by mid-July.
