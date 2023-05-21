LEXINGTON Jocelyn Martin, of Russell, has received a 2023 Commonwealth Undergraduate Research Experience Fellowship from the University of Kentucky's Office of Undergraduate Research and the Office of the Vice President for Research.
The fellowship program empowers undergraduates to become leaders for their communities by providing opportunities to develop knowledge and skills through research within six of UK's Research Priority Areas: cancer, cardiovascular health, diversity and inclusion, energy, neuroscience and substance use disorder.
Martin, a junior honors neuroscience and psychology major, will work with Michael Bardo in the College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Psychology.
Student fellows received a $5,000 stipend to support their research during the Summer 2023 term.
Fellows will engage in a research project under a mentor.
Students will interact with the other fellows in their cohort during the summer research period and present their research at the Summer Research Symposium on Aug. 31.