RUSSELL For the first time since the onset of COVID-19, Russell Middle School Mathcounts students will compete in person today.
Founded in 1983 by the National Society of Professional Engineers, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and CNA Insurance, Mathcounts brings students opportunities to participate in math and problem-solving with competitive fun.
John Vanhoose, who has coached Mathcounts at Russell Middle School since 2008, said what separates Mathcounts from typical academic and Governor’s Cup competitions is the opportunity for students to win scholarships and cash prizes.
Vanhoose said the competition is ran by engineers and, in turn, awarded scholarships promote university-level engineer programs.
The competition consists of an individual-timed test, a “target” partner round and team collaborations.
Also Russell Middle’s Academic Team Coach, Vanhoose said he regularly pulls students from academics to participate in Mathcounts competitions.
While undoubtedly working with gifted students in Governor’s Cup competitions — Russell Middle recently won overall in academic regionals last weekend, “but it doesn’t always translate,” Vanhoose said. “It takes a unique kind of kid to answer what they’re presented with. It’s not multiple choice.”
According to Vanhoose, over time he has seen less and less Mathcounts participation from surrounding schools, which lessens the amount of students in a local chapter eligible to advance to state and national competitions.
Vanhoose recalled that Ashland, Russell, Rowan County and Holy Family are some of the only remaining schools in the local chapter.
With the newly installed cash prizes for the top four scorers, Vanhoose said he hopes the incentive will attract more schools and students to participate.
Vanhoose also said that it’s all about giving recognition to talented and dedicated students who put as many as five days a week into practicing for upcoming competitions.
On April 15, 2022, Vanhoose said students were recognized at their first assembly for their work and achievements with hopes to continue the tradition.