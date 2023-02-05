RUSSELL The Russell Middle School academic team swept the competition on its own turf Saturday.
While many area students spent their weekend sleeping in, the Russell group was in the school cafeteria going over polynomials, radicals and the distinguishing factors of a rodent’s incisors.
The students anxiously took their seats behind name plates and gripped their buzzers.
“Just have fun,” one parent spectator announced to their child seated on the end closest to the crowd.
“You’re not helping,” the typical middle-schooler retorted.
The extra study time just before a semi-final quick recall match against Rowan County Middle School proved successful after a nail-biting victory.
Early on, Rowan County advanced ahead of Russell 24-25 until an earlier answer was contested based on the pronunciation of the musical instrument “celesta” from Russell.
Judges ultimately went back on their call, later announcing the answer correct despite the initial slight mispronunciation.
After the draw, Russell received a bonus question which would volley to Rowan if answered incorrectly.
Russell prevailed and advanced to the finals where they walked away with a first place quick recall position aiding in their overall win.
Students Myra Jindal and Miguel Pangan of Russell Middle, Brody Kidd of Rowan County Middle, Eli Harper of East Carter Middle, Mia Brandenburg of Boyd County Middle and Mia Stephenson of Raceland-Worthington Middle saw high enough scores to be placed in the top 10 in the state in their respective assessment scores.
All students and teams placing in their category will advance to state competition next month.
The following scores are a wrap up of Saturday’s Regional competition:
Quick Recall
1st: Russell Middle School
2nd: Boyd County Middle School
3rd: Rowan County Middle School
4th: Ashland Middle School
5th, tie: Fallsburg Elementary School
5th: Raceland-Worthington Middle School
5th: Elliott County Middle School
5th: Louisa Middle School
Future Problem Solving
1st: Rowan County Middle School
2nd: Ashland Middle School
3rd: West Carter Middle School
4th: Wurtland Middle School
5th: Fallsburg Elementary School
6th: Russell Middle School
7th: Blaine Elementary School
8th: Elliot County Middle School
Mathematics
1st: Myra Jindal, Russell Middle School
2nd: Miguel Pangan, Russell Middle School
3rd: Gavin Grandison, Russell Middle School
4th: Anthony Lin, Rowan County Middle School
5th: Dylan Rymer, Boyd County Middle School
Science
1st: Brody Kidd, Rowan County Middle School
2nd: Eli Harper, East Carter Middle School
3rd: Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School
4th: Asher Bennett: Russell Middle School
5th: Cody Howell, Fallsburg Elementary School
Social Studies
1st: Eli Harper, East Carter Middle School
2nd: Chase Holbrook, Russell Middle School
3rd: Carter Gray, Boyd County Middle School
4th, tie: Mason Moore, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
4th: Miguel Pangan: Russell Middle School
Language Arts
1st: Bristol Clark, Ashland Middle School
2nd: Louisa Middle School
3rd: Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School
4th: Harper Ragains, Russell Middle School
5th: Landrick Mason, Rowan County Middle School
Arts and Humanities
1st: Mia Brandenburg, Boyd County Middle School
2nd: Mia Stephenson, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
3rd: Ava Carver, Rowan County Middle School
4th: Ben Ream, Ashland Middle School
5th: Brady Hajjar, Russell Middle School
Composition
1st: Abagail Miller, East Carter Middle School
2nd: Hattie Litton, Rowan County Middle School
3rd: Benjamin Collins, Morgan County Middle School
4th, tie: Hailey Cassity, Boyd County Middle School
4th: Rileigh Shannon, Louisa Middle School
6th: Aubree Marcum, Fallsburg Elementary School
6th: Lexi Bowling, Wurtland Middle School
Overall Final Standings
1st: Russell Middle School
2nd: Rowan County Middle School
3rd: Boyd County Middle School
4th: East Carter Middle School
5th: Ashland Middle School
6th, tie: Raceland-Worthington Middle School
6th: Louisa Middle School
8th, tie: West Carter Middle School
8th: Morgan County Middle School
10th: Wurtland Middle School
10th: Fallsburg Elementary School