RUSSELL The Russell Middle School academic team swept the competition on its own turf Saturday.

While many area students spent their weekend sleeping in, the Russell group was in the school cafeteria going over polynomials, radicals and the distinguishing factors of a rodent’s incisors.

The students anxiously took their seats behind name plates and gripped their buzzers.

“Just have fun,” one parent spectator announced to their child seated on the end closest to the crowd.

“You’re not helping,” the typical middle-schooler retorted.

The extra study time just before a semi-final quick recall match against Rowan County Middle School proved successful after a nail-biting victory.

Early on, Rowan County advanced ahead of Russell 24-25 until an earlier answer was contested based on the pronunciation of the musical instrument “celesta” from Russell.

Judges ultimately went back on their call, later announcing the answer correct despite the initial slight mispronunciation.

After the draw, Russell received a bonus question which would volley to Rowan if answered incorrectly.

Russell prevailed and advanced to the finals where they walked away with a first place quick recall position aiding in their overall win.

Students Myra Jindal and Miguel Pangan of Russell Middle, Brody Kidd of Rowan County Middle, Eli Harper of East Carter Middle, Mia Brandenburg of Boyd County Middle and Mia Stephenson of Raceland-Worthington Middle saw high enough scores to be placed in the top 10 in the state in their respective assessment scores.

All students and teams placing in their category will advance to state competition next month.

The following scores are a wrap up of Saturday’s Regional competition:

Quick Recall

1st: Russell Middle School

2nd: Boyd County Middle School

3rd: Rowan County Middle School

4th: Ashland Middle School

5th, tie: Fallsburg Elementary School

5th: Raceland-Worthington Middle School

5th: Elliott County Middle School

5th: Louisa Middle School

Future Problem Solving

1st: Rowan County Middle School

2nd: Ashland Middle School

3rd: West Carter Middle School

4th: Wurtland Middle School

5th: Fallsburg Elementary School

6th: Russell Middle School

7th: Blaine Elementary School

8th: Elliot County Middle School

Mathematics

1st: Myra Jindal, Russell Middle School

2nd: Miguel Pangan, Russell Middle School

3rd: Gavin Grandison, Russell Middle School

4th: Anthony Lin, Rowan County Middle School

5th: Dylan Rymer, Boyd County Middle School

Science

1st: Brody Kidd, Rowan County Middle School

2nd: Eli Harper, East Carter Middle School

3rd: Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School

4th: Asher Bennett: Russell Middle School

5th: Cody Howell, Fallsburg Elementary School

Social Studies

1st: Eli Harper, East Carter Middle School

2nd: Chase Holbrook, Russell Middle School

3rd: Carter Gray, Boyd County Middle School

4th, tie: Mason Moore, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

4th: Miguel Pangan: Russell Middle School

Language Arts

1st: Bristol Clark, Ashland Middle School

2nd: Louisa Middle School

3rd: Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School

4th: Harper Ragains, Russell Middle School

5th: Landrick Mason, Rowan County Middle School

Arts and Humanities

1st: Mia Brandenburg, Boyd County Middle School

2nd: Mia Stephenson, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

3rd: Ava Carver, Rowan County Middle School

4th: Ben Ream, Ashland Middle School

5th: Brady Hajjar, Russell Middle School

Composition

1st: Abagail Miller, East Carter Middle School

2nd: Hattie Litton, Rowan County Middle School

3rd: Benjamin Collins, Morgan County Middle School

4th, tie: Hailey Cassity, Boyd County Middle School

4th: Rileigh Shannon, Louisa Middle School

6th: Aubree Marcum, Fallsburg Elementary School

6th: Lexi Bowling, Wurtland Middle School

Overall Final Standings

1st: Russell Middle School

2nd: Rowan County Middle School

3rd: Boyd County Middle School

4th: East Carter Middle School

5th: Ashland Middle School

6th, tie: Raceland-Worthington Middle School

6th: Louisa Middle School

8th, tie: West Carter Middle School

8th: Morgan County Middle School

10th: Wurtland Middle School

10th: Fallsburg Elementary School

(606) 326-2652 |

mjepling@dailyindependent.com

