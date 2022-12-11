LEXINGTON The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Russell Mayor Ron Simpson with a Level III Master of City Governance award, according to a press release.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“The City Officials Training Center has provided information and guidance for thousands of city officials and employees, and we are honored to include the City of Russell,” said KLC Executive Director and CEO James D. Chaney. “Congratulations to Mayor Simpson for his dedication and hard work in the program.”
The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training, stated the release.