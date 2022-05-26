CATLETTSBURG A Russell man who pleaded guilty in February to a long list of sex crimes was sentenced Thursday to serve 20 years in prison by a Boyd County Circuit Judge.
Judge John Vincent said he was satisfied with the sentence since it was approved by the victims in the case and the statutory maximum.
Tyler McKinney, 28, was sentenced to serve 17 years in his 10-count sex crimes indictment, on top of a three-year sentence for an unrelated shoplifting case.
Prior to sentencing, McKinney declined to give a statement before the court.
In prior hearings, Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Smith said two victims were involved in the case. McKinney was indicted in 2020 following child sexual abuse material investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Due to all the charges being class C and D felonies, the maximum could only be 20 years active time.
McKinney will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.