CATLETTSBURG A Russell man pleaded guilty Thursday to a bunch of child sex crimes in exchange for 17 years in prison.
Thanks to a probation revocation in a shoplifting case, the defendant will serve a total of 20 years in prison.
Tyler McKinney, 28, entered a guilty plea before Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent to one count of second-degree rape, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, one count of using an electronic device to procure a minor, one count of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.
For all those charges, McKinney will be sentenced on May 19 to serve 17 years in prison, on top of the three-year prison sentence in his shoplifting case.
According to Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Smith, the families of the two child victims in the case agreed to the plea deal. Smith noted because all his charges were class D and C felonies, his maximum sentence would’ve been 20 years had the case gone to trial.
McKinney was indicted in 2020 by a Boyd County grand jury on his charges following a child porn investigation by the Kentucky State Police. During the course of the investigation, other crimes were uncovered.
