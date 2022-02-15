EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the contents of this story are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.
GREENUP A Russell man has been indicted on 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child, according to court records.
Robbie Cox, 42, was indicted Feb. 10 by a grand jury sitting in Greenup County on the class C felonies. Records show the case was directly indicted, meaning he was not previously arrested on an underlying charge in district court prior to the grand jury hearing his case.
The indictment shows the abuse occurred between 2014 and 2019 against one child victim between the ages of 8 and 11.
Records show Cox sexually abused the child multiple times in a shower and masturbated in front of them.
If convicted, Cox faces between five and 10 years in prison on each charge.
Local jail records do not show Cox is in custody. The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police, according to court records.
(606) 326-2653 |