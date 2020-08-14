CATLETTSBURG A Russell man is in the Boyd County Detention Center in connection with a July 15 indictment charging him with multiple sex offenses.
Tyler McKinney, 27, was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury on charges of second-degree rape, sexual promotion of a minor under the age of 16, unlawful use of a computer or other electronic device to procure a minor, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, possession of child pornography and distribution of child porn.
McKinney was booked by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department around 5 p.m. Thursday.
McKinney is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
The case is a direct indictment, meaning McKinney’s case did not go through district court prior to being heard by a grand jury. The indictment states the conduct occurred between 2018 and 2020. The indictment also indicates the victim was under the age of 14 for at least a portion of the sexual conduct.
Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley said the case began as an investigation with the online crimes division of Kentucky State Police. Over the course of the investigation, additional crimes were discovered, she said.
McKinney also has a third-degree burglary case pending against him in Boyd County as well, according to online jail records.
