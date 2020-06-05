GREENUP A Russell man was charged Thursday following a drug investigation by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force.
In a news release, the task force stated Dylan C. Evans was charged following a search warrant in the 400 block of Etna Street in Russell. Task force officers wrote they had conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine in the lead up to the raid.
Evans has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
The Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Olive Hill, Russell and Raceland Police Departments and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any knowledge of drug activity in Carter and Greenup counties may leave an anonymous tip at (606) 836-0442 for the task force.