A top 10 list released by Stacker has named Russell Independent Schools as one of the best in the state.
The outlet compiled the list based on rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school in various categories from academics to extracurricular activities, from teacher salaries to expenditures per student.
The top 10 were listed in reverse order along with the number of schools and students in the district, graduation rate, reading and math proficiency percentage, teacher salary and student to teacher ratio.
Kentucky’s best schools according to Stacker are:
No. 10. Elizabethtown Independent
Elizabethtown Independent has six schools, 2,520 students and a graduation rate of 95%. The district is listed with a 67% reading proficiency and 62% math proficiency. The average teacher salary is at $55,325 and the district holds a 17:1 student to teacher ratio, according to Stacker.
No. 9. Hazard Independent
Hazard Independent has five schools with 991 student and a graduation rate of 95%. Stacker lists the district as having a 59% reading proficiency and a 48% math proficiency. The district’s average teacher salary is $50,704 and the student to teacher ratio is 14:1, as listed by Stacker.
No. 8. Russell Independent
Russell Independent has four schools with a student population of 2,297 and a 95% graduation rate. The district bolsters a 67% reading proficiency and 62% math proficiency. Russell is listed to hold a student to teacher ratio of 17:1 and an average teacher salary of $53,703.
No. 7. Oldham County Public Schools
Oldham County has 21 schools in the district and a student body of 12,941. The graduation rate of the county is 97%. Stacker marks the district down at 69% reading proficiency and 63% math proficiency. The average Oldham County teacher has a salary of $52,763 and provides a students to teacher ratio of 17:1.
No. 6. Pikeville Independent
Pikeville Independent has two schools in its district with 1,161 students. The district holds a 95% graduation rate along with a 72% reading proficiency and 68% math proficiency. The average salary for a teacher in the district is $60,165 and the student to teacher ratio is 15:1, according to Stacker.
No. 5. McCracken County Public Schools
Fourteen schools and 7,223 students make up McCracken County Schools, according to Stacker. The graduation rate is 95% and the district has a 67% reading proficiency and 56% math proficiency. Stacker lists the average teacher salary is $57,529 and the student to teacher ratio is 18:1.
No. 4. Boyle County Schools
Boyle County has 2,817 across its seven schools and holds a 98% graduation rate. The district’s reading proficiency is listed at 75% and math proficiency at 67%. Stacker lists the average teacher salary at $38,679 and the student to teacher ratio is 16:1.
No. 3. Murray Independent
Murray Independent has four schools and 1,834 students with a 95% graduation rate. The district has a 77% reading proficiency and a 73% math proficiency. Stacker lists the student to teacher ratio at 16:1 and the average teacher salary at $49,639.
No. 2. Fort Thomas Independent
Fort Thomas has a student population of 3,177 in five schools. The district holds a 99% graduate rate, a reading proficiency of 77% and math proficiency of 70%. The average teacher salary is $61,062 and the student to teacher ratio is 17:1, according to Stacker.
No. 1. Beechwood Independent
The top district, according to Stacker, has three schools and 1,502 students. Beechwood Independent has a graduation rate of 95%, a reading proficiency of 73% and a math proficiency of 68%. The average Beechwood teacher salary is $53,581 and the student to teacher ratio is 18:1.