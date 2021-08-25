Dr. Haileigh Ross, a 2006 Russell graduate and 2010 Marshall graduate, was recently honored with the Bob Lazarus Unsung Hero Award.
The award was given for her work in setting up Shelters for Isolation and Quarantine (SIQ) in the Columbus area to assist the homeless who were awaiting COVID results or who had tested positive in an attempt to prevent the spread among the homeless population.
Dr. Ross, an Addiction Medicine Specialist with Ohio Health, developed the protocol for the shelters, which were converted hotels, and was the medical advisor for the shelters. She is the daughter of Dr. Holly and Mr. Bryan Ross of Flatwoods.